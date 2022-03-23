Peraton Strategically Invests in Expanding Government and Customer Relations Capabilities

Peraton hires experienced advocacy and appropriations experts to bolster new team

Establishes employee-funded political action committee

HERNDON, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the company's growth and policy objectives, Peraton has announced advocacy and congressional affairs leadership appointments within its Government and Customer Relations team. Additionally, the company has established its first employee-funded PAC.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton) (PRNewswire)

Scott Cooper has been appointed vice president, Strategic Advocacy. In this role, Cooper will be responsible for the development, direction, and management of Peraton's external engagement strategies with think tanks, federally funded research and development centers, and advocacy organizations. He will report to Mara Motherway, senior vice president, Government and Customer Relations.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served five tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, Cooper is a recognized expert in national security. He is also a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and most recently served as an agent with the Charles F. Bolden Group where he provided leadership expertise in space and aerospace exploration, national security, and technology. He has worked at the intersection of national security, technology, academia, and policy, including co-authoring the definitive book on no-fly zones.

Joe DeVooght has been appointed vice president, Federal Congressional Affairs. He will have responsibility for implementing and overseeing Peraton's legislative affairs strategies with a focus on expanding the company's strategic engagement with Members of Congress and key committee staff, ensuring the alignment of Peraton with the national security objectives of policymakers.

DeVooght most recently served as senior director, Government Relations at Honeywell. Prior to that, he served for nearly 17 years in the House of Representatives in a variety of staff leadership positions with former U.S. Representative Pete Visclosky, including a decade as deputy chief of staff, as well as legislative director. He also served as the Associate Staffer for the Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, whose jurisdiction includes the majority of the Department of Defense and many elements of the Intelligence Community.

Peraton has also established and registered its first political action committee, Peraton PAC. Peraton PAC is one of the national security industry's newest employee-funded PACs and will focus on supporting candidates who share Peraton's business and policy priorities. Peraton PAC will be directed by Elisabeth Drabkin, an industry expert in PAC management, compliance, legislative and regulatory affairs, and employee engagement. She most recently served as manager, Government Affairs and Voluntary Political Action Committee at SAIC. Drabkin is an active member of the National Association of Business PACs (NABPAC) and previously served as co-chair of the Defense PAC PALS.

"The addition of these world-class leaders in government affairs and advocacy further demonstrates Peraton's commitment to proactively engage with Congress and other policymakers on issues important to our business, our employees, and our national security," said Motherway. "Scott, Joe, and Elisabeth each bring a unique and proven set of skills to the company that will ensure Peraton's mission impact to national security is well-understood on the Hill and within the administration and that our nearly 18,000 employees' voices are heard."

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton