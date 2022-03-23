Arcadia Achieves New "Cybersecurity Transparent" Status from KLAS, Censinet

Designation based on independent assessment demonstrates a willingness to share and continually improve risk posture and overall cybersecurity maturity – now included in Best in KLAS evaluations

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, announced today it achieved "Cybersecurity Transparent" status, a new designation from leading healthcare research and insights firm KLAS Research that demonstrates a willingness to share and continually improve their risk posture and overall cybersecurity maturity.

Arcadia, which was recognized last year for its cybersecurity controls by KLAS and leading intelligent risk network for healthcare, Censinet, voluntarily applied for the new "Cybersecurity Transparent" status program. Earning the designation includes a thorough risk assessment conducted with Censinet's RiskOps platform.

"Cybersecurity Transparent" is also now a category in the KLAS rankings for healthcare software and services, indicating that products meet the rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into healthcare provider environments. In 2022, Arcadia was awarded the Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Managed Services for the fourth consecutive year.

The cybersecurity excellence recognitions come at a time when protected health information breach incidents climbed to a new record. In 2021, data from 45 million individuals were affected by cyberattacks, up from 34 million in 2020, according to cybersecurity firm Critical Insight. Furthermore, as hospitals and health systems continue to face historic workforce shortages, having solutions that mitigate risk by proactively and automatically protecting systems, data, and patients is more important than ever.

"With cyberattacks and other healthcare data breach incidents at an all-time high, it is critical for us to demonstrate to our clients and the market our unwavering commitment and continued investment in cybersecurity to protect providers and patients," said Bob Dupuis, senior vice president of operations and information security officer for Arcadia. "We are grateful to KLAS and Censinet for offering these programs that improve the overall risk and security profile for healthcare IT solutions and services by driving greater trust and transparency to thousands of healthcare providers."

Since December 2020, KLAS and Censinet have assessed and rated more than 200 healthcare products on the Censinet RiskOps platform. The newly announced "Cybersecurity Transparent" designation sets the standard of excellence for cloud, software, hardware, medical devices, and services firms and is free of charge for vendors. Healthcare provider and payer organizations can expect an extraordinary level of commitment and partnership from participating vendors to improve patient care safely and securely, according to KLAS Research and Censinet.

"Cybersecurity is no longer an option for market-leading products from blue-chip companies that support the healthcare industry, and our partnership with Censinet brings effective risk management to the forefront," said Taylor Davis, president of KLAS. "Integrating cybersecurity assessments into our Best in KLAS program not only fosters industry transparency, but it also accelerates the adoption of healthcare solutions that don't compromise a provider's risk posture."

"At Arcadia, we have built an organizational culture that champions security," said Tanya O'Connor, VP of Security, Privacy, and Compliance, CCO, and CPO at Arcadia. "At the same time that we've achieved formal certifications (HITRUST CSF, SOC 2, and ISO 27001), we've encouraged constant on-the-ground collaboration between our security experts and all Arcadians to ensure we have the right people, processes, and technology in place to protect patient data. We appreciate the recognition of our long-standing commitment via this award from KLAS and Censinet."

