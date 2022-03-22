Positive Topline Results Announced from ADAPT-SC Study Evaluating Subcutaneous Efgartigimod Using ENHANZE® Drug Delivery Technology for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

- Study met primary endpoint, demonstrating noninferior total IgG reduction at day 29 with subcutaneously administered efgartigimod compared to intravenous (IV) administration -

- Biologics License Application on track to be submitted by argenx to U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2022 -

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that data from argenx's Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study evaluating subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) achieved the primary endpoint of total IgG reduction from baseline at day 29, demonstrating statistical non-inferiority to VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) intravenous (IV) formulation in gMG patients. Based on these results, argenx has stated it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2022.

"We are excited for the potential of the subcutaneous form of efgartigimod to offer patients suffering from generalized myasthenia gravis an additional treatment option for this debilitating autoimmune disease," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to see another partner generate strong pivotal trial results with a therapy utilizing our ENHANZE® technology. Subcutaneous efgartigimod has the potential to be the first of our wave 3 products to launch."

argenx has announced it will host an investor call at today 8.30 am ET. Detailed data from the ADAPT-SC trial will be submitted by argenx for presentation at a future medical meeting.

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug-delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. This delivery has been shown in studies to reduce health care practitioner time required for administration and shorten time for drug administration.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics and ViiV Healthcare. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed using ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology and the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward looking statements also include statements concerning the future development and commercialization efforts of the Company's collaboration partner including the plans to submit a Biologics License Application and a potential future commercial launch of subcutaneous efgartigimod. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

