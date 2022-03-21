Vonage Strengthens Conversational Commerce Offering with Video Capabilities

HOLMDEL N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that it has strengthened its Jumper.ai conversational commerce application with new video capabilities and integrations for a more engaging retail experience.

Conversational Commerce is an in-demand retail trend that capitalizes on the growing convergence of shopping and conversations on platforms such as Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, using the chat feature to create a seamless shopping experience. This new enhancement to Vonage's Jumper.ai conversational commerce application will enable brands to seamlessly invite buyers to a live video interaction with an in-store associate or customer service agent. This allows consumers to engage in personal conversations about products from anywhere while helping retailers build trusted relationships with customers.

Delivered with Vonage Video Express , Vonage now enables agents to initiate a face-to-face video with customers in just one click from within the unified agent interface while messaging with the customer. With one in five consumers using live chat or in-app chat daily and 3 in 5 consumers video chatting with a business more now than they were 18 months ago, retailers are expected to be present everywhere their customers are and providing options for video offers a more personalized experience and can result in higher conversion to product sales.

"The video capabilities added to Jumper.ai, Vonage's Conversational Commerce application, will enhance interactions between brands and consumers across the full spectrum of customer engagement points," said Yash Kotak, Senior Director, Product Management at Vonage and Founder of Jumper.ai. "Vonage continues to innovate to meet customers' evolving needs, with embedded commerce capabilities to drive more engaging, personalized experiences from anywhere, on any channel."

"Conversations between companies and their customers span every available channel," explains Dan Miller, lead analyst at Opus Research. "Now Vonage's Jumper.ai simplifies the transition between messaging and video for a three-dimensional experience that both customers and retailers will find more rewarding because of its richness and personalized nature."

Jumper.ai creates omnichannel, messaging-first customer engagement and shopping journeys across social, messaging, and web (WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Ads, brand websites, and more). As social messaging becomes more important to consumers across the globe as a quick and direct way of connecting with their favorite brands, the application meets the needs of major global brands such as L'Oréal and Burger King, helping them to connect with consumers, while also turning these conversations into richer AI-enabled customer experiences.

Jumper.ai was acquired by Vonage in October 2021 and is now sold globally through Vonage with enhancements to provide EU compliance and integration with the Vonage Messages API for easy adoption by current Vonage API customers.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

