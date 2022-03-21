Red Robin Reveals New Whiskey River® Backyard BBQ Menu

Limited-Time Items Inspired by the Fan-Favorite Sauce Are Now Available

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is bringing the brisket this spring with a new menu lineup featuring the brand's well-known Whiskey River® BBQ sauce. With limited-time items like the Smokehouse Brisket Burger, Smothered BBQ Brisket Chips, and a Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake, guests can experience the joys of a backyard BBQ without any of the hassle.

Whiskey River Backyard BBQ limited-time menu items. (PRNewswire)

The limited-time Whiskey River® Backyard BBQ menu lineup is available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Smokehouse Brisket Burger – A fire-grilled beef burger topped with Whiskey River® BBQ Sauce, chopped smoked brisket, black-peppered bacon, Provolone cheese, roasted jalapeños, dill pickle planks, onion straws and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries®.

Smothered BBQ Brisket Chips – Yukon Chips topped with beer cheese sauce, chopped smoked brisket, hardwood-smoked bacon, diced red onions, dill pickles and drizzled with Whiskey River® BBQ Sauce.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with pineapple juice and cake flavor. Topped with whipped cream, pineapple, caramel sauce and a maraschino cherry.

"As we move into the spring and warmer months ahead, barbeque options naturally become more enticing and top-of-mind," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "With our Whiskey River® Backyard BBQ menu, we wanted to put a spin on that familiar experience with a flavor we know our guests love, inviting families and friends to enjoy a delicious BBQ meal without any of the work."

In addition to the BBQ-themed menu items, Red Robin has also added some delicious new dessert and beverage choices for guests who want to take their meals to the next level:

Freckled Lemonade Cake – Light and refreshing lemon cake layered with white chocolate-flecked lemon mousse and topped with lemon curd and strawberry puree.

Sunset Lemonade – Minute Maid® Lemonade, citrus juice, pineapple juice and an essence of desert pear. Limited-time only.

Tequila Sunset – Espolòn® Reposado tequila, Grand Marnier®, pineapple juice and all-natural margarita mix with an essence of desert pear. Served with an orange wedge. Limited-time only.

Whether you love BBQ or refreshingly delicious drinks, Red Robin gives you all the fulls this spring. For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com or download the Red Robin mobile app.

To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and join more than 10 million members that are eligible to receive additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

