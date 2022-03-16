Visure Solutions Releases Much-Anticipated Modern Web-based Version of Visure Requirements ALM Platform, Expands into IT Market

Visure Requirements ALM 7 Includes Powerful Tools for Enhanced Web-Based Collaboration, full Traceability, Standard Compliance, Risk Management & More

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For industries that rely on distributed teams to handle complex, mission-critical development projects, having the right requirements management tools can make or break a product - especially since these teams are under enormous time-to-market pressure.

And, with the increased amount of virtual teams across all industries, finding a powerful, yet easy to use requirements management solution is challenging. In an effort to solve these challenges, Visure Solutions, Inc., the award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, has released a full modernized web version of its ALM platform, Visure Requirements ALM 7.

For this latest version, the entire Visure Requirements ALM Platform has been redesigned to provide teams a comprehensive and easy-to-use solution to seamlessly collaborate in real-time and manage complex products and projects more efficiently.

So far, Visure's strategy was focused on leading Systems Engineering and Embedded systems industries targeting Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical Device, Railroad, Energy, and Pharma industries. With this new version, Visure is planning on pursuing its expansion by targeting the IT marketplace including banking, insurance, financial market and fintech.

"Organizations everywhere have experienced unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic over the past two years. Workplaces have never been more remote or disparate, so having a comprehensive modern web tool is absolutely necessary," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "This type of requirements management tool is becoming more important to bring together all end-users and stakeholders throughout the entire process. Even with remote teams, organizations can distribute tasks, collaborate and automate their processes more efficiently, enabling better agility and quicker time to market."

Improved features for Visure Requirements ALM 7 include:

Traceability between projects.

Kanban views to improve collaboration. The integration of this powerful tool with Visure ALM 7 will enable users to quickly access all pending and completed tasks, assignments, etc.

Support for PostgreSQL database (the most performant open-source relational database system in the market).

Support for Python script, enabling users to easily automate their tasks.

Major performance & scalability improvements.

Global parameters. All variabilities of a project can be included in one or multiple locations, which can then be referenced by the requirements and tests to efficiently reuse parameters throughout the project

Visure will be hosting a demo of Visure Requirements ALM 7 on April 7, 2022. Registration for North America and Europe .

As client demand and needs have increased, Visure has scaled its ALM tool over the last few years to support a larger group of users through the entire requirements management lifecycle process, including enhanced features such as risk management, test management, tracking, certification, and more.

"Advances in technology have given rise to the need for both technical and non-technical teams to collaborate in real time on the same platform for various projects," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera. "At Visure, we will continue to push the envelope to create modern requirements management tools that enable better communication between teams, which will improve productivity, address the causes for project delays and failures, contribute to project success, and help them deliver a better-quality product."

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirement management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management collaboration management, quality management, variant management, configuration management and compliance management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/ .

