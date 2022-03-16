Truist announces Dontá L. Wilson to lead Retail Community Banking and Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Dontá L. Wilson will lead Retail Community Banking and Marketing for Truist. In his new role, Wilson will oversee Truist's more than 2,100 branches across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas within 21 community banking regions along with contact centers; ATMs; mortgage; card-based services; retail payments; deposit and loan products; small business delivery; retail loan approval channels; and brand, sports, performance, and digital marketing.

"Dontá is a purposeful leader with a unique, client-centered set of career experiences and he's perfectly positioned to lead our retail community banking and marketing teams into the future," said Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. "As our chief digital and client experience officer since 2018, he's helped Truist combine our distinctive human touch with innovative technology to build a better client experience. He also brings more than a decade of community banking leadership experience serving clients in some of our most critical markets."

Wilson assumes these responsibilities from Brant J. Standridge, who has chosen to leave Truist for a new opportunity. Standridge departs with Truist's deep gratitude for his significant contribution leading the retail community banking team and helping to build the foundation for Truist.

For more than 20 years, Wilson has served in leadership roles with Truist and its predecessor. He was named chief digital and client experience officer in 2018 and appointed to the executive leadership team in 2016. Previously, Wilson was named group/state president of the Atlanta-based Georgia region in 2014, group/state president of the Alabama region in 2009, and regional president for the Battlefield Northern Virginia region in 2005. Wilson began his career in bank operations in October 1995 while still attending college.

"Our clients expect a seamless experience that combines the ease of banking digitally with the distinctive personal service our Truist teammates deliver through our branches and contact centers," said Wilson. "We're passionate about meeting and exceeding those expectations for each and every client, and I'm energized by the opportunity to lead this incredible team and, together, deliver on the promise of Truist."

