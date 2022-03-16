SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VOLT, AZPN, SEAC, ZNGA

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT)'s sale to Vega Consulting, Inc. for $6.00 per share in cash. If you are a Volt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)'s merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)'s merger with Triller Hold Co LLC. If you are a SeaChange shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)'s sale to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock that they own. If you are a Zynga shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

