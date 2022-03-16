Secoo Accesses E-commerce Payment of WeChat Payment, and Fund Guarantee System of Merchants is Improved

BEIJING, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Asian leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, officially accesses e-commerce payment of WeChat payment. In the future, Secoo will help platform merchants settle in WeChat payment and become secondary merchants, so that Secoo platform merchants can enjoy more efficient payment solutions and provide better financial guarantee for business transactions.

Since its establishment, Secoo has been committed to providing high-end users with the latest and trendy fashion items. The categories in the platform cover clothing, shoes and boots, bags, watches, jewelry, accessories, etc. On the one hand, Secoo has cooperated with more than 4000 international well-known brands. On the other hand, it also continues to gather many merchants which are on the first-class service level and only sells genuine goods, constantly give full play to its platform advantages and achieve win-win results with many partners.

The e-commerce payment accessed by Secoo this time is a payment and settlement solution specially created by WeChat payment for e-commerce industry. After Secoo accesses e-commerce payment, merchants in Secoo platform can also settle in and become secondary merchants. In the future, when the user purchases the merchants in Secoo platform, the payment will directly enter the merchant's account in e-commerce payment. After Secoo platform collected commission through the account sharing interface, the merchant can directly obtain the fund. Through the access to e-commerce payment, Secoo provides the maximum capital guarantee for businesses transactions and completely eliminates the worries of the merchants.

As a world-renowned luxury cross-border shopping service platform, Secoo has been serving the global high-end people who pursue the ultimate life experience. At the same time, it also continues to give full play to the ability of the platform to provide support for many merchants at the levels of users, data, technology, supply chain finance and so on. Secoo has more than 50 million high-end registered users, and helps merchants reach users more efficiently and quickly and accelerate the establishment of brand trust through live shooting and selling platform, social e-commerce sales platform and applet trading platform. In addition, Secoo has also continuously launched services such as flash delivery in the same city and luxury goods identification, so as to continuously help merchants to create better performance. During the period of COVID-19, Secoo also launched five-star services including five-minute fast entry, cash deposit free with guarantee, 4-hour technology and operation support, together with many merchants in the platform.

In recent years, Secoo has been constantly improving its internal strength, further building its own international logistics system by establishing Secoo Hainan Yangpu luxury bonded warehouse and reaching cooperation with partners such as Hainan Province Transport Investment Holding Co.,Ltd, HEC and Hainan Haiji Supply Chain Management Co.,Ltd. Through cooperation with Longemont, Wanda, Sunac, Parkson and Xincheng Wuyue, it launched the third space concept store and knocked through the closed loop of online and offline transactions. In the future, Secoo will continue to provide merchants with more levels of support and services, win-win with partners and deeply tap the commercial value of high-end users.

View original content:

SOURCE Secoo Group