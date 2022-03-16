PRIVCO REPORTS FASTEST GROWING INVESTMENT SECTORS

Funds Raised Reached $643B

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo , a New York based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its fastest growing investment sectors ranking, a report measuring the amount of funds raised for private companies in 2021, totaling $643B.

(PRNewsfoto/PrivCo) (PRNewswire)

With return-to-office plans dashed yet again, the trend towards better tools for remote teams continued with a greater emphasis on no-code platforms for collaboration. Trading platforms benefited from a continuous increase in amateur investors and the crypto-curious. Increased costs for customer acquisition through ads on Facebook and Instagram meant more brands flocking to content creators for their ad spend.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Privco data revealed the top six keywords for up-and-coming verticals (those that have not yet seen consistent funding interest over multiple years). These keywords are military, influencer marketing, prototyping, graphic design, life insurance, and lifestyle. Notable deals include funding for Shield AI, Grin, Figme, Webflow, Ethos, and Calibrate.

Additional trends reveal steady progress towards a more secure digital world with fraud protection, identity management, and cyber security in the top mature keywords of 2021. Private companies in cyber security have already raised $3.2BN in February alone.

To view the full report, click HERE .

"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo Fastest Growing Investment Sectors to highlight funds raised in 2021. We see exciting trends across so many industries poised to continue to capitalize on the new normal," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.

About PrivCo:

PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 750,000+ U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.

To access PrivCo's financial data platform, sign up here.

For more information contact:

Beth Amorosi, 917-208-7489 or bamorosi@privco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrivCo