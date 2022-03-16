Paralyzed Veterans of America Partners with Excelsior College to Help Veterans, PVA Members, Staff, and Volunteers Explore Higher Education

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America announces a new partnership with Excelsior College – a private online higher education institution based in upstate New York – to help bring practical adult education directly to America's veterans. As part of the collaboration, Excelsior College is providing PVA members, their spouses and domestic partners, volunteers, and employees a 20% discount on tuition. They are also extending this generous discount to PVA's Veterans Career Program clients, who will be provided guidance to help them explore Excelsior's degree and certificate programs.

"I can't say this enough - one of my proudest days was when I rolled across the stage at the University of Alabama and received my college degree. Every veteran – regardless of economic status, injury or illness – deserves the opportunity to feel that sense of accomplishment," said Shaun Castle, PVA Deputy Executive Director. "And thanks to generous partners, like Excelsior College, who will ease the financial strain and are side-by-side our members (and Career Program clients) through the higher education process."

Stretching their support to PVA even further, Excelsior is providing a dedicated team to guide PVA students through the Excelsior experience from start to finish. This process includes their transfer credit policy, which allows PVA students to transfer up to 90% of their credits towards most bachelor's degrees and apply their military experience and previously earned college credits to help expedite degree attainment. Additional support services include financial aid specialists and accessibility services.

"With veterans making up 15 percent of Excelsior's student population, we offer a community and commitment to those who served," said Jim Lettko, chief operating officer of Excelsior College and retired U.S. Army brigadier general. "We are excited to partner with PVA, and are dedicated to serving veterans."

The PVA/Excelsior partnership came about as a result of PVA's Veterans Career Program, continually looking for creative ways to better support the veteran community – with a focus on those who are paralyzed or experience other barriers – by providing them the services they need to pursue meaningful employment, education, training, and volunteer opportunities. Excelsior's accessibility services and their dedicated military and veteran admissions counselors and academic advisors are committed to guiding PVA members and others on their academic journey. Together, they strive to provide equal access to education and help the veteran community achieve their career goals.

Ranked in Newsweek's 2022 Top 10 Online Colleges in America, Excelsior College began offering courses online in 2004. With more than 187,000 alumni spread across all 50 states and more than 20 countries, Excelsior enables students to earn their associates, bachelor's, or master's in an array of online programs, like business, liberal arts, healthcare, nursing, technology, public service, and more.

To learn more about the PVA/Excelsior College partnership or connect with PVA's Veterans Career Program visit PVA.org/VeteransCareerProgram.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Excelsior College

Excelsior College is an accredited, not-for-profit online college focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. The college contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

