News Leaders Statement On Fox News Personnel Killed or Injured By Russian Forces

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the deaths and injuries sustained Monday by a Fox News team working in the town of Horenka near Kyiv after their vehicle came under fire. Among the confirmed deceased were veteran FOX war reporter and Irish citizen Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. The attack also seriously injured FOX correspondent Benjamin Hall.

"We call for an investigation to determine if this was a deliberate and targeted act. And we emphasize that the targeting of civilians and journalists is considered a war crime. We mourn the loss of Pierre and Oleksandra and send our deepest wishes for a full recovery for Benjamin. Our hearts are broken for this team and for their colleagues and families.

"This was an experienced crew that was taking all standard precautions. This incident is a vivid reminder of the risks journalists take to bring the world this important story of a democracy defending itself from a corrupt, authoritarian regime."

