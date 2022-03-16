Massachusetts Department of Children and Families Partners with Riverside Trauma Center to Better Respond to Youth at High Risk for Suicide

DEDHAM, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Trauma Center - a service of Riverside Community Care that supports people recovering from traumatic events through community outreach, consultation, and counseling - is proud to announce a partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF), the state agency dedicated to keeping children safe from abuse and neglect.

Riverside Trauma Center will provide suicide prevention and postvention trainings, as well as specialized coping groups to DCF employees. The clinically validated suicide prevention trainings are proven to increase preparedness and confidence when intervening with an at-risk individual. After being trained, supervisors will be able to better support front-line supervisees, which will improve the organization's ability to serve the community.

"We're extremely pleased to work with the Department of Children and Families," said Larry Berkowitz, Ed.D., Director of the Riverside Trauma Center. "Children in child welfare settings have elevated risks of suicide and suicidal behaviors. As people working with those children, DCF staff are most likely to recognize and respond to warning signs of a distressed child or family member. This collaboration represents a highly meaningful approach to suicide prevention for children in the child welfare system in Massachusetts."

Through additional trainings, Riverside Trauma Center and the DCF will also build upon the department's efforts to provide a psychologically safe and trauma-sensitive workplace. This relationship will yield dividends through DCF employees' improved capability of identifying high-risk individuals, planning their care, and intervening accordingly.

About Riverside Trauma Center

Riverside Trauma Center, a service of Riverside Community Care, provides critical incident services to communities, schools, health and human service providers, organizations, government agencies, workplaces, and individuals in many areas of Massachusetts.

About Department of Children and Families

The Department of Children and Families protects children from abuse and neglect and supports young adults who are transitioning from DCF custody to independent living. DCF works toward establishing the permanency and well-being of children by providing support and services to families at home when it is safe to do so. When necessary, DCF provides foster care and, if parental reunification is not possible, finds new permanent families through kinship, guardianship, or adoption.

