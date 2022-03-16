THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® APPOINTS JESSE CARRILLO AS CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced that Jesse Carrillo has been named the company's Chief Innovation Officer, effective March 16, 2022. Mr. Carrillo will oversee the strategy and operation of the company's innovation and technology platforms across HHC's national portfolio of large-scale master planned communities (MPCs) and mixed-use properties.

Jesse Carrillo, Chief Innovation Officer, The Howard Hughes Corporation®

Prior to joining HHC, Mr. Carrillo served as Chief Information Officer of Hines, directing all corporate technology, strategy and standards for the global real estate firm worldwide. He joined the firm in 1994 and served in various technology roles before becoming the company's Chief Technology Officer in 2007 and then its Chief Information Officer in 2009.

Mr. Carrillo joins HHC as the company is accelerating growth across its portfolio and expanding into new regions, adding to its already deep pipeline of commercial development opportunities. The company recently launched their largest MPC, Douglas Ranch, a new 37,000-acre community in Phoenix's West Valley, the nation's fastest-growing metro region.

"Jesse's expertise will be invaluable in keeping our communities at the forefront of innovation and sustainability," said Carlos Olea, Chief Financial Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We are fortunate to have Jesse joining HHC as our Chief Innovation Officer as we are entering a new chapter of dynamic growth across our portfolio and innovative technology continues to play an increasingly critical and exciting role across our multiple large-scale communities."

Mr. Carrillo is a member of the CIO Executive Council; Real Estate Cyber Consortium (RECC); Cyberhouston.org; and WiredScore Smart Building Council. He serves on the Advisory Boards of Realcomm International, Quest Oracle Community, and the Houston Baptist University College of Science Engineering (COSE), and as President of the Houston Chapter of Society for Information Management (SIM). Mr. Carrillo also serves on the board of Genesys Works – Houston, through which he is a strong supporter of promoting Youth In IT.

"I am excited for the opportunity to join HHC and bring my experience working with some of the most progressive venture capital firms and disruptive startups to this exciting company," said Carrillo. "HHC has a longstanding commitment to remaining an industry leader with the integration of cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to working with the team to continue to ensure the long-term growth and success of the incredible communities we develop."

Mr. Carrillo is a graduate of Trinity University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, and he has an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information, visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)

