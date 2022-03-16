FAURECIA APTOIDE CONNECTS DRIVERS TO MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE, AMAZON MUSIC

LISBON, Portugal, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faurecia Aptoide, the leading Automotive App Store, is announcing that it will now offer Amazon Music on its service. With Faurecia Aptoide and Amazon Music working together, users will now be able to access the streaming app directly from their car's infotainment system and enjoy their favorite playlists, podcasts, and more .

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.

Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 90 million songs and the latest new releases. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

Faurecia Aptoide's scalable and adaptive solution will provide the right platform for the user to have a smooth experience in the app, with seamless continuity from other devices to the car.

Paulo Ferreira, Head of Partnerships at Faurecia Aptoide, states: "We're incredibly proud to work with such a big name like Amazon Music. This collaboration is a proof of how the in-car entertainment is a priority for the future vehicles & connected mobility. Together we will allow car users to have an elevated music experience directly from their car's infotainment system."

About Faurecia Aptoide

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between FORVIA and Aptoide. FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen.

Aptoide is the 3rd largest Android App Store in the world and is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 300 million users, 7 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market.

Faurecia Aptoide already counts with 200+ app partners and it has been chosen by multiple OEMs as their App Store solution.

More about Faurecia Aptoide: www.faurecia-aptoide.com

About Amazon Music:

Media Contacts

Faurecia Aptoide

communication@faurecia-aptoide.com

Amazon Music

Davmarek@amazon.com

