EducationDynamics Releases the eLearning Index 2022 Report

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a higher education enrollment solutions provider focused on adult and non-traditional students, has released its latest report – eLearning Index 2022. The 2022 EducationDynamics eLearning Index Report represents the most comprehensive presentation of demand for degrees available today. Examining labor market demand and student enrollment data, EducationDynamics has identified degree program demand and opportunities to expand programming to meet the needs of tomorrow's workforce.

the demand for higher education degree and certificate programs is changing based on shifts in the labor market and the technology-driven evolution of the economy. The eLearning Index identifies gaps in program demand and availability on a national and regional basis. (PRNewswire)

The report provides in-depth analysis of national and regional trends by degree level, based on the application of a proprietary analysis of data on labor market statistics, student behavior, and market supply. The resulting eLearning Index is a way for higher education leaders to better understand the most popular areas of study and where future demand may exceed the availability of programs.

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, states, "We live in a rapidly evolving work environment, and the positions in demand in today's labor force may not have even existed just a few decades ago. Our goal is to help higher education institutions make informed decisions about their programs as they continuously shift and develop programs with career-focused outcomes for the modern student."

The free report and analysis of supply and demand dynamics of the current postsecondary education market is now available for download on the EducationDynamics website.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find new adult students and achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g., paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, please visit educationdynamics.com .

Please Direct Inquiries to:

Eric McGee

Director of Marketing & Communications

Phone: 561-912-1858

Email: emcgee@educationdynamics.com

Assessing program demand based on the labor market and student trends. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/EducationDynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EducationDynamics