BMC Adds Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a Strategic Platform for its Global Multicloud Strategy

BMC Helix platform deployed on Oracle Exadata Cloud Service to deliver substantial performance improvements for customers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, selected Oracle Exadata Cloud Service running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power its BMC Helix platform. Deploying the enterprise-grade BMC Helix ITSM portfolio on the flagship Oracle Exadata Cloud Service on OCI will deliver considerable performance advancements for enterprise customers.

OCI's built-in security, high availability, and superior price-performance helps customers around the world with their automation and service management requirements without having to worry about capacity constraints. In addition, Oracle's expansive footprint of 37 cloud regions provides customers with business continuity, disaster recovery, and data sovereignty requirements.

"Our goal is to offer customers the choices they need to enable faster, more accurate, and more efficient ways of delivering service innovations across the globe," stated Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Service and Operations Management, BMC. "Partnering with Oracle supports our multicloud strategy to deliver superior performance at the right price point for an exceptional customer experience. We're excited to bring leading-edge IT service management, employee self-service, IT operations, and AIOps capabilities to IT teams through OCI."

The BMC Helix portfolio provides customers with an intelligence-enriched, integrated service and operations management platform to enable faster service resolution combined with deeper visibility into critical enterprise operations. By making the BMC Helix platform available through the Oracle Exadata Cloud Service on OCI, BMC Helix will provide superior performance and incidence response rates for key business processes.

"The power of the BMC Helix platform and Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure and database cloud services provides our joint customers with extremely performant, reliable, and secure services for critical IT processes," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "We're excited to partner with BMC so that organizations across the globe can run Oracle Database workloads in the cloud with Exadata Cloud Service."

As a customer of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service running on OCI, BMC will jointly market and sell the BMC Helix solutions with Oracle. BMC is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and an ISV Accelerator partner. The BMC Helix ITSM solution will be available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best-suited business solutions for their organization.

