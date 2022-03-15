Toucan - Guided Analytics extends presence of platform on Amazon Redshift to unlock cloud data insights at scale

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data storytelling pioneer, Toucan, has extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), announcing the enhanced availability of its guided analytics platform on Amazon Redshift.

Businesses who subscribe to the cloud provider's marketplace can run real-time cloud queries in their Amazon RedShift data warehouses, and access Toucan's next-generation features. As a result, there is no need to move data, thanks to Toucan's seamless Amazon Redshift integration. This allows users to launch analytics processing directly in Amazon Redshift, effortlessly generating actionable data visualizations, and providing clear, contextualized insights to any business user.

With this solution, Toucan helps Amazon Redshift users make the most of their BI investments with a versatile, fast, and adaptable integration that enables easy, live data connections to any source. Amazon Redshift customers also benefit from full visibility into all the databases and sources that power their dashboards and visualizations, while ensuring the quality and security of any integrated data.

Enterprises running on Amazon Redshift can quickly tap into the Toucan platform to design and share powerful dashboards, and rich data reports without a need for technical database architecture skills. Meaning, that it's easy for non-experts to get started! The result: added value across the pipeline, with data intelligence seamlessly translating into business productivity, and IT DevOps resources freed to work on other projects.

"We are excited to integrate Amazon Redshift and bring our data storytelling solution through the AWS Marketplace to enterprises that are increasingly basing their services in the cloud," said Arnaud Simon, director of cloud and technology alliances at Toucan. "At Toucan, we share AWS' mission to drive value, speed and agility in the cloud - and that's why we've created a platform that enables all professionals to quickly turn their data into actionable business insights. Users can easily set up Toucan on Amazon Redshift without having to acquire, install and manage physical servers. Redshift is the best cloud-based data warehouse available. BI teams, but especially professionals without data skills, can finally now answer their own questions by running queries on millions of rows of data and deliver better insights to their customers."

Learn more about Toucan and Amazon Redshift here: https://aws.amazon.com/redshift/

About Toucan

Toucan is a cloud-based, guided analytics platform with one goal in mind: reduce the complexity of bringing insights from data to business users. From data connections to the distribution of insights anywhere they're needed, Toucan makes it easy. As a result, they see the highest user adoption in the industry at 80%+. Toucan is trusted by 140 clients worldwide, from global corporations to fast-growth tech companies. For more information, visit: https://toucantoco.com/en/ .

