Smith+Nephew embarks on the OXINIUM™ Technology Tour of Change; a mobile learning exhibit to showcase the best performing bearing for total hip arthroplasty

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it has kicked-off the OXINIUM Technology Tour of Change mobile exhibit. OXINIUM (Oxidized Zirconium) Technology has established itself as the best performing bearing with the lowest risk of revision in total hip arthroplasty (THA) at 9-17 years1-4, with strong clinical performance in knees.5,6

The Tour of Change is a 550 square foot mobile exhibit that will visit leading Orthopaedic centers in approximately 20 U.S. cities over 12 weeks. It is designed to provide HCPs with an opportunity to learn how OXINIUM Technology is a truly differentiated implant material, how an implant is made, and how it has been applied clinically during the last 20 years in over two million cases, delivering proven clinical performance in hip and knee replacements.1-6

Through a unique manufacturing process, the OXINIUM alloy becomes a ceramicised metal - a true material transformation - rather than an applied coating.7 It is this material transformation that provides OXINIUM Oxidized Zirconium with its ground-breaking performance benefits which include:

Unrivalled Material Science : The durability of metal, the wear resistance of ceramic and corrosion resistance better than both. 7-16

Proven Clinical Performance : The lowest risk of revision in primary hips in four national and regional registries, as well as A/A ratings for OXINIUM knees from the Orthopaedic Device Evaluation Panel (ODEP) 1-5

Differentiated Composition: Virtually no nickel, cobalt and chromium, with a lower pro-inflammatory profile in vitro than CoCr*,16. As such, OXINIUM implants will not be labelled as CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic, reprotoxic) under the new EU-MDR cobalt label requirements.

"As the number of cases increase and the age of patients broadens in hip and knee arthroplasty,17-19 the demand for a high-performance bearing surface that can deliver proven clinical performance grows,1-6" stated Randy Kilburn, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Robotics and Digital for Smith+Nephew. "Corrosion, wear and aseptic loosening can all impact short-term clinical outcomes, implant survivorship, and quality of life for the patient,20,21 so surgeons need an implant material that can address these concerns through material science.7-16

There will also be an opportunity on the Tour of Change for HCPs to learn more about how OXINIUM Technology can be used with Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence portfolio to combine material, design and placement. This includes the CORI™ Surgical System – a next generation, handheld robotics-assisted platform.

To learn more information about where you can visit the Tour of Change and how OXINIUM Oxidized Zirconium delivers the durability of metal, the wear resistance of ceramic, and corrosion resistance better than both7-16, please go to www.oxinium.com/tourofchange.



About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

