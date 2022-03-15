Mineralys Therapeutics Appoints Adam Levy as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing best-in-class, novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension, today announced the appointment of Adam Levy as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Adam Levy, CFO, CBO Mineralys Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to announce Adam's appointment and welcome him to the Mineralys leadership team. His extensive corporate finance experience in the life sciences sector makes him an excellent choice to spearhead our finance and business operations as we advance our lead clinical candidate, MLS-101, a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, and further grow the organization," said Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys.

Adam brings more than two decades of operational and transactional expertise in biotech and investment banking. He most recently served as the CFO at Sanifit Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for vascular calcification disorders, until it was acquired by Vifor Pharma in 2022. His prior appointments include serving as CBO at Brickell Biotech Inc. where he led the organization's financial operations transition as it became a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq. As CBO at miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., Adam had broad operational responsibilities and led several business development transactions and capital raises, including a listing on the Nasdaq. Previously, Adam held multiple investment banking positions at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Jefferies Group and Wedbush Securities. During his time as an investment banker, he completed over $30 Billion in financings and M&A transactions for his clients.

"I am thrilled to be joining Mineralys as it continues to progress on the promise of MLS-101, a potentially paradigm-shifting therapy for the treatment of hypertension, a condition with relatively low industry innovation but with significant unmet need," said Adam Levy. "At this pivotal time, I look forward to furthering the strategic development and evolution of the Company."

About MLS-101

MLS-101 is a highly selective and potent aldosterone synthase inhibitor, licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Corporation, that is being investigated for the treatment of hypertension. MLS-101 significantly reduces plasma aldosterone levels by selectively inhibiting the CYP11B2 pathway responsible for synthesis of aldosterone, without the untoward effects of blocking the mineralocorticoid receptor. MLS-101 has demonstrated excellent selectivity for the synthesis of aldosterone without effecting other hormones like cortisol. MLS-101 selectivity holds the potential for targeted treatment of blood pressure in hypertension patients with elevated aldosterone production, an underlying cause of hypertension prevalent in at least 30 percent of all hypertensive patients.

MLS-101 has been studied in healthy volunteers in a Phase 1 program that validated the aldosterone reducing effects of MLS-101 and demonstrated a safe and tolerable clinical profile. MLS-101 is currently being investigated in uncontrolled hypertension in a Phase 2, proof-of-concept study. The benefit of MLS-101 is likely to extend beyond hypertension into end-stage renal disease, cardiac heart failure and cardiac mortality.

About Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, founded by Catalys Pacific, and is committed to developing best-in-class, novel therapy for the treatment of hypertension. The Company is driven to bring a targeted approach to the management of hypertension via the development of MLS-101. MLS-101, licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, is a highly selective and potent aldosterone synthase inhibitor that is being investigated for the treatment of hypertension. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com/.

Contact:

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 201-723-5805

Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Mineralys Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Mineralys Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mineralys Therapeutics