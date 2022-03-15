Gaia Herbs Appoints Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Innovation in Herbal Supplements

Leading Natural Herbal Products Brand Announces New Board Created to Elevate Scientific Collaboration and Growth

BREVARD, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, today announced the formation of its new scientific advisory board (SAB) to support the company's mission of connecting people, plants and planet to create healing. The creation of the SAB is the next step in Gaia's commitment to serving health care practitioners and their patients. The SAB members will collaborate with the Gaia Herbs team, including Dr. Jeremy Stewart, Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research and Development, and Dr. Corey B. Schuler, Director of Medical Science.

With specialties and backgrounds including internal medicine, pharmacy, metabolic/gut health, herbal therapeutics and more, the newly appointed advisors will help Gaia Herbs best serve practitioners with advancements in plant-based supplements.

"At Gaia Herbs, we are committed to the future of integrative health care, and this SAB is an important step toward broadening our capabilities within the herbal industry," said Corey B. Schuler, FNP, DC, CNS, Director of Medical Science at Gaia Herbs. "As part of this commitment, we are thrilled to bring on these new advisors from diverse educational backgrounds and specialties—all of whom have a common passion for exploring where science and art meet in modern health care. With the help of these advisors, Gaia Herbs will continue to provide high-quality, evidence-backed products that consumers can rely on and trust."

The members of the new Gaia Herbs SAB include:

Richard Harris , MD, PharmD, MBA

Dr. Richard Harris is a board-certified internal medicine physician and pharmacist with a client-centric view that focuses on building relationships and trust through a comprehensive lifestyle medicine system. He currently hosts Strive for Great Health Podcast, has several online wellness courses and consults for various health- and wellness-focused companies. Dr. Harris maintains a social impact investing fund and manages an online lifestyle medicine practice focused on metabolic and gut health.

Susan J. Hewlings , PhD, RD

Dr. Susan Hewlings serves as Director of Scientific Affairs for Nutrasource/GRAS Associates. She is a registered dietitian and Professor at Central Michigan University with over 20 years of experience in higher education and the industry. Having published numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals and books, Dr. Hewlings works to help companies in the dietary supplement, cannabis, food, beverage and companion animal industries utilize science to guide their product development from concept to claim.

Orna Izakson, ND, RH(AHG)

Dr. Orna Izakson is a licensed naturopathic doctor, registered herbalist, writer and educator practicing in Alaska and Oregon. Dr. Izakson has advanced training in herbal therapeutics and is currently a Functional Psychiatry Fellow with Psychiatry Redefined. For six years, she served as the Founder and Lead Physician of the Traditional Roots Institute at the National University of Natural Medicine, delivering herbal education to practitioners and the public. Dr. Izakson continues her mission of educating the public about full-spectrum plant medicine as a public speaker and online educator. She helps treat patients for mood, chronic disease and women's health at Alta Natural Medicine and Celilo Natural Health Center.

Majd Isreb , MD, FACP, FASN, IFMCP

Dr. Majd Isreb is a certified functional medicine provider, board-certified internist and nephrologist who has been in practice for more than 18 years. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Isreb serves as an Assistant Professor at Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University. He founded the Integrative Kidney Institute and serves as its current Medical Director. As part of his mission to end the chronic kidney disease epidemic, Dr. Isreb champions treatments of kidney disease that apply an individualized, integrative medicine approach.

About Gaia Herbs

For 35 years, Gaia Herbs has been connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing. Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America committed to creating the highest-quality health and wellness products assured for purity, potency, and integrity. The company offers more than 150 herbal products, including liquid extracts, functional powders, gummies, teas, and patented Liquid Phyto-Caps®. From its Certified Organic farm nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, the company uses regenerative agriculture methods to grow more than three million plants each year and harvests and extracts the herbs at just the right time, when the phytochemicals are at their peak. Gaia Herbs introduced the world's first herb traceability program, meetyourherbs.com, which allows it to share complete transparency around its herbs and ingredients. An extensive quality team and certified laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025) further support product integrity. The company is proud to be a Certified B Corporation® using business as a force for good™. Through the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative, the company champions environmental and social sustainability on its farm and around the world. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

