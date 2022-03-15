Fosterville South Commences Drilling at Lauriston Project While Three Rigs are Currently Operating at Reedy Creek Within the Providence Project

Highlights:

Lauriston is immediately south of and contiguous with Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville Mine tenements.

600 km 2 project with excellent structural setting and significant historic high-grade gold production reported despite lack of modern exploration and drilling.

Follows up on initial reconnaissance drilling and field work completed in 2021 to develop drill targets

Three drill rigs are currently drilling at Reedy Creek within the Providence Project

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to report that it has commenced a diamond drilling program at the Comet-New Trojan targets at Lauriston Gold Project, Victoria, Australia ("Lauriston").

Fosterville South plans to carry out an extensive diamond drilling at Lauriston, commencing at the Comet target to confirm the structural controls of the wide zones of gold mineralization that were discovered during initial reconnaissance work in 2021.

At the New Trojan target, which is located in close proximity to Comet, Fosterville South will conduct the first modern day drill program.

The drilling has commenced at these high priority targets after various community consultations and getting all regulatory approvals in place.

Lauriston is an epizonal gold-antimony-arsenic mineralised project, which has the best potential to be the southern extension of the Fosterfield Goldfield Belt, outside of Kirkland Lake Gold's tenements. The Redesdale, Whitelaw and Taradale Faults intersect Lauriston, although in some areas are covered by a very thing young basalt cover, leaving these particular areas on the property never explored.

Meanwhile, as drilling at Lauriston has just commenced, the Company has concurrently accelerated drilling at the Reedy Creek target within the Providence Project. Two of the three rigs at Reedy Creek are diamond rigs while the other is a reverse circulation rig.

Figure 1 – Fosterville South Overview Map (CNW Group/Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

About Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.

Fosterville South began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralisation called the Providence Project and a large group of recently consolidated license tenement applications called the Walhalla Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralisation, all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Fosterville South land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes a 600 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville epizonal gold tenements. Additionally, Fosterville South has gold-focused projects called the Moormbool and Beechworth, which are also located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Moormbool project has epizonal style gold mineralisation and Beechworth has mesozonal and intrusion relation gold mineralisation.

All of Fosterville South's properties, with the possible exception of Moormbool, have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rex Motton, AusIMM (CP), COO and Director of Fosterville South, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Historical records were verified by reviewing annual and quarterly reports from government records by the Qualified Person.

Fosterville South Exploration (CNW Group/Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

