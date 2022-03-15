Challenger Stagwell (STGW) Punches Above its Weight with 2022 Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Wins

Recognition for 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly, Doner, and YML ties Stagwell with holding company giants for recognition in the annual list of best advertising agencies worldwide

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today celebrates five agencies which have been honored in the Ad Age 2022 A List & Creativity Awards: 72andSunny, Anomaly, Assembly, Doner, and YML. The 2022 accolades reflect a breakout year of digital, creative, and purpose-driven work from Stagwell's network on behalf of leading brands Kaiser Permanente, Tinder, Etsy, Nike, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

The A List & Creativity Awards are an annual recognition of the best global advertising agencies for "game-changing creativity, bold leadership, and the ability to point the industry in new directions."

2022 award highlights include:

STANDOUT AGENCY for 72andSunny after another breakthrough year of transformative client work for the N.F.L., Etsy, and Tinder, and a strong pipeline of global client wins which include United Airlines. forafter another breakthrough year of transformative client work for the N.F.L., Etsy, and Tinder, and a strong pipeline of global client wins which include United Airlines.

#9 A LIST AGENCY OF THE YEAR for disruptive global strategy, innovation and creative shop Anomaly , who took on an expansive 26 new business assignments in the U.S. in 2021, including Jimmy John's , Netflix, Oculus, Denny's, Amazon Corporate, and Dunkin'. Ad Age also celebrated the breadth of Anomaly's 'creativity' and investment in original IP, including Obie, a fertility and pregnancy app, and Lets Get FR.EE which aims to drive social change via the largest equity-focused, purpose-driven music festival in the US. for disruptive global strategy, innovation and creative shop, who took on an expansive 26 new business assignments in the U.S. in 2021, including, Netflix, Oculus, Denny's, Amazon Corporate, and Dunkin'. Ad Age also celebrated the breadth of Anomaly's 'creativity' and investment in original IP, including Obie, a fertility and pregnancy app, and Lets Get FR.EE which aims to drive social change via the largest equity-focused, purpose-driven music festival in the US.

PURPOSE-LED AGENCY OF THE YEAR for Assembly , Stagwell's flagship global omnichannel media agency, whose dedicated Impact unit and global talent community drove purpose as a strategic priority for client and internal initiatives, including Nike's Move to Zero campaign. Assembly is the first-ever winner in the category, which was introduced in this year's program. for, Stagwell's flagship global omnichannel media agency, whose dedicated Impact unit and global talent community drove purpose as a strategic priority for client and internal initiatives, including Nike's Move to Zero campaign. Assembly is the first-ever winner in the category, which was introduced in this year's program.

STANDOUT AGENCY for Doner , whose mix of consumer insights and creativity at the "corner of Modern & Main Street" drove an impressive roster of new client wins in Travelocity, Bloomberg, and Cue Health, among others, and helped brands including Jeep, Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola's Core Power tap into the power of key cultural moments to advance their market position. for, whose mix of consumer insights and creativity at the "corner of Modern & Main Street" drove an impressive roster of new client wins in Travelocity, Bloomberg, and Cue Health, among others, and helped brands including Jeep, Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola's Core Power tap into the power of key cultural moments to advance their market position.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AGENCY OF THE YEAR for YML, Stagwell's digital product and design agency, which has helped brands such as Kaiser Permanente, Polestar, YETI, and Thrive Market gain an edge by transforming their experiences to meet consumers' new digital needs. YML is the first agency to win the accolade, which was introduced in this year's program. for, Stagwell's digital product and design agency, which has helped brands such as Kaiser Permanente, Polestar, YETI, and Thrive Market gain an edge by transforming their experiences to meet consumers' new digital needs. YML is the first agency to win the accolade, which was introduced in this year's program.

"Our A-List showing this year validates what Stagwell is all about: harmonizing the art and science of marketing to drive big transformations, unmistakable cultural impact, and powerful client results," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Again, the outsized impact of our network shows in the breadth of work recognized across the A-List. Despite currently accounting for a small chunk of the global ad market, we're tied with legacy giants several times our size for recognition as the one of most creative networks out there."

