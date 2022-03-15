ANALYGENCE, as Managing Member of CETA Joint Venture, Awarded New Contract Supporting Headquarters Air Force, Air Combat Command's Mission

COLUMBIA, Md. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANALYGENCE, Inc., a leader in mission-focused cyber solutions and intelligence services supporting the military, intelligence, and federal civilian communities, today announced that as a Managing Member of Cyber Engineering & Technical Alliance (CETA) Joint Venture it has been awarded a task order to provide a full range of services to the U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC). Under the task order, valued at nearly $140 million over the base period, with four option years, the company will provide a full range of information warfare training and operations, information systems and operations, communications, administrative support, and knowledge-based services across the air, space, and cyberspace domains.

"It is an honor to be able to partner with Headquarters (HQ) ACC. We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring our domain expertise and solutions team to support this critical mission. This strategic task order win further expands our cyber capabilities in Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) and Offensive Cyber Operations (OCO)," said Lonnie Parker, ANALYGENCE's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CETA JV.

Air Combat Command (ACC), headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is one of 10 major commands in the U.S. Air Force. Its mission is to organize, train, and equip combat-ready Airmen to control and exploit the Air on behalf of the joint forces.

"This is a significant win for CETA JV and ANALYGENCE. It complements ANALYGENCE's existing National Security Division with additional cyber planning and training requirements," said Tom Peitler, Chief Operating Officer of ANALYGENCE. "We look forward to supporting the dynamic mission sets of multiple HQ ACC Directorates."

CETA JV is an 8(a), Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture resulting from an SBA-certified mentor-protégé relationship between ANALYGENCE, Inc. and The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC.

About ANALYGENCE, Inc.

ANALYGENCE, derived from a combination of Analysis and Intelligence, is a leading provider of full scale cyber, intelligence, and information warfare operations providing our customers with results-driven professionals who understand the dynamic customer environment and can be relied upon to help them achieve their objectives. As a trusted partner, we specialize in achieving the goals and needs of government, military, and industry partners by leveraging our diverse backgrounds, applying our extensive cyber operations and analysis expertise, and customizing solutions for each and every client. Learn more at www.analygence.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ANALYGENCE