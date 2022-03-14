Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on its GalNAc-Based Liver-Targeting Platforms and Product Pipeline at the 2022 Oligonucleotide & Precision Therapeutics Congress

Sirnaomics CTO Dmitry Samarsky, PhD, to Also Present OPT Congress Opening Remarks

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewwire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. ("Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on its GalNAc-Liver-Targeting platforms and product pipeline at the Oligonucleotide & Precision Therapeutics (OPT) Congress. The OPT Congress is taking place on March 15–16, 2022 in Boston.

Sirnaomics' proprietary GalNAc-conjugate delivery platforms rely on peptide conjugates and/or unique RNA structures that allow knockdown of single or multiple distinct mRNA targets. The Company's GalAhead™ delivery platform conjugates GalNAc moieties to unique RNAi trigger structures that can target one (mxRNA™) or more (muRNA™) genes simultaneously. Dr. Dmitry Samarsky, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer, will present data demonstrating mxRNA efficacy in primary hepatocytes (in vitro) and in mice (in vivo). He will also present results of a 33-week study in non-human primates conducted with the candidate molecule for Sirnaomics' frontrunner GalAhead™ therapeutic program STP122G, targeting coagulation Factor XI, and report on progress made with other therapeutic programs based on the GalAhead™ platform.

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: mxRNA™: Miniaturized RNAi Triggers Composed of Single Oligonucleotides

Presentation Segment: Advances in Targeted Delivery

Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky , PhD, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer

Time/Date: 10:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 . The presentation will be available on-demand via the OPT Congress website after the event.

Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common

Dr. Patrick Lu, founder, chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and CEO of Sirnaomics, stated, "The advancement of our proprietary GalAhead™ technology and expansions of the GalNAc program is indicative of Sirnaomics' solid technology platforms and continuing growth of our drug pipeline. By adding GalNAc targeting delivery with our polypeptide-based delivery technology, we are seeking to address unmet clinical needs in oncology, fibrosis and liver-related diseases."

Dr. Samarsky said, "We are highly satisfied with the outstanding performance of our proprietary GalAhead™ technology platform, in particular the mxRNA™, or miniaturized single-oligo RNAi triggers, which yield strong and durable knockdown of targeted genes. After successful validation of the technology, we have moved quickly into developing the therapeutic programs based upon it. For this we have established a reproducible process, which allows us to quickly generate the candidate molecules for the IND-enabling studies. We are planning to file our first GalAhead™ IND later this year, followed by several more in 2023."

On behalf of request from the Cambridge Healthtech Institute, organizer of the Symposium, Dr. Samarsky will also chair the first half-day session of the event.

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, visit the event website at https://www.optcongress.com/oligonucleotide.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

