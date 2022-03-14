InventHelp Inventors Develop Sanitary Accessory for Shopping Carts (RKH-134)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to improve sanitary conditions when touching shopping cart handles," said one of two inventors, from Powhatan, Va., "so we invented the VIRO - BLOCK. Our design could reduce the spread of germs and viruses such as the coronavirus."

The patent-pending invention helps to prevent the transfer of germs between users of grocery carts. In doing so, it protects against viruses transmitted through sneezing, coughing, bodily fluids, etc. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for supermarket stores, retail establishments and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

