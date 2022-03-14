Applications now being accepted for PHFA's 2023 Housing Policy Fellowship

Tremendous opportunity for the selected fellow to conduct meaningful housing research

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goals of funding critical research and promoting leadership development, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today announces the opening of the application period for its 2023 Kathy A. Possinger Housing Policy Fellowship.

The fellowship will fund a maximum of 12 months of research on a pressing housing or community development topic. With a monthly stipend of $1,000, the maximum funding available will be $12,000.The financial support can be used for a variety of activities supporting the approved research, including interviews with experts, securing resources and study materials, travel for attending relevant conferences and more.

This fellowship is intended to benefit the housing field by underwriting research on subjects that currently present housing or community development challenges. A secondary benefit of the fellowship is its investment in an individual to promote their growth as a housing leader. The fellowship will produce documented findings that will be made publicly available for everyone's benefit.

"For someone looking forward to a career in affordable housing, this fellowship provides a wonderful opportunity for professional growth," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann."The beauty of this program is that the 2023 fellow gets to pick housing research of most interest to them, and housing professionals around the state benefit from the research findings that are produced. Plus the fellowship supports the development of a future housing leader."

The fellowship is named for Kathy Possinger, who was a leading affordable housing advocate who served Pennsylvanians for two decades through her work in both the public and private sectors. Her service with nonprofit and government agencies provided significant contributions to the field of affordable housing and community development. This service included contributions to PHFA as a board designee and advocate.

The fellowship application is available on the agency's website. All legal residents of the state over the age of 18 are eligible to apply, excluding PHFA staff and board members. All applications will be reviewed by PHFA staff according to the fellowship criteria, which are outlined on the website.

The fellowship application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Questions about the fellowship may be directed to Amy Sechrist at (717) 780-3945 or PolicyFellowship@phfa.org.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.9 billion of funding for more than 186,412 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed approximately $191 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of more than 50,520 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Contact:

Scott Elliott

717-649-6522 (cell)

selliott@phfa.org

View original content:

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency