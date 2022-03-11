The powerful iPhone SE and iPad Air, plus new green finishes for the iPhone 13 lineup, are available to order starting on March 11

CHICAGO , March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular will offer the powerful iPhone SE with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13, and the powerful and versatile iPad Air with the breakthrough M1 chip.

UScellular to Offer All-New iPhone SE and iPad Air with 5G on March 18

iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades, including the performance of A15 Bionic, unlocking advanced camera capabilities, and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality.

With 5G now available on iPhone SE, users can stay connected with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places.1 iPhone SE provides longer battery life, and improved durability, and comes in three beautiful colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone SE on March 11, with availability on March 18. Customers can also order iPhone 13 and Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green, in addition to the iPad Air, on March 11, with availability on March 18. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

"The new Apple iPhone SE delivers a great experience at a great price, and is an exciting opportunity for UScellular to bring even more customers onto our powerful 5G network," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "We're also sure our customers will love the new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 in the iPhone lineup, and the new iPad Air with 5G and Apple's M1 chip is an impressive mix of power and efficiency."

A new, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and stunning green iPhone 13 join the iPhone 13 lineup, extending the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with its sleek design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone featuring new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video. Both models also include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz, and offer a huge leap in battery life. The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Both models have an even brighter Super Retina XDR display, impressive battery life, and entry storage starting at 128GB. In addition to the sophisticated new alpine green, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone13 Pro Max are available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver. The new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini completes the lineup which includes (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink.

iPad Air features the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance, the new Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, blazing-fast 5G, and a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds — starting at the same affordable price. The breakthrough M1 chip in iPad Air delivers a giant performance boost to even the most demanding apps and workflows, with incredible power efficiency and all-day battery life.3 From editing multiple streams of 4K video, to playing graphics-intensive games, redesigning a room in 3D, and more realistic augmented reality (AR), the performance of M1 enables users to do more than ever with iPad Air.

With ultra-fast 5G, eSIM and Wi-Fi 6 support, iPad Air offers greater flexibility when users need to get connected, from accessing files, to backing up data, communicating with colleagues, or enjoying a movie with family and friends using SharePlay. The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps, connecting iPad Air to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays up to 6K resolution. iPad Air features the new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, which keeps users in the center of the frame for more engaging video calls, and a 12MP Wide camera on the back which lets users capture sharp photos and 4K video, scan documents, and enjoy amazing AR experiences, making it a versatile and ultra-portable mobile studio. iPad Air — now available in a new array of colors — includes a beautiful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID for fast and secure authentication, advanced audio with landscape stereo speakers, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard.

The new iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green are now available to pre-order at UScellular. For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the new iPhone SE, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13, including the new green finishes, for free on select Unlimited Plans OR a free year of UScellular service for up to four lines.4

5G not available in all areas. Visit https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details. For more information about UScellular's 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit uscellular.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular. 2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS. 3 Battery life varies by use and configuration. 4 Requires Smartphone purchase via 30-month installment contract and postpaid service plan. Port-in required for online purchases. Paid via monthly bill credit. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Service offer: Requires Unlimited Basic plan and port-in. Paid via monthly bill credits over 13 months. Valid on up to 4 lines. Offers cannot be combined. Taxes, fees (incl. Device Act., Regulatory Cost Recovery and Admin. fees), and add. terms apply.

