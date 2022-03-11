Air Wick® Launches Square Foot Super Bloom Kicking Off Second Year of National Reseeding Program to Conserve Nature from the Ground Up

Reckitt, the maker of Air Wick, partners with World Wildlife Fund to continue towards goal of reseeding 1 billion square feet of native wildflower habitats in the Northern Great Plains in second year of program

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wick®, a brand dedicated to connecting people to nature, today marks its second year of a national reseeding program to help reseed one billion square feet of native wildflower and grassland habitats in the Northern Great Plains with strategic partner, World Wildlife Fund (WWF). To celebrate the milestone and inspire even more action this year, Air Wick is launching its One Square Foot Super Bloom Park tomorrow on National Plant a Flower Day. The event will mark the kickoff of the digital Super Bloom to reseed wildflowers One Square Foot at a time.

Native wildflower populations around the country are in decline. In the U.S. Great Plains alone, over 33 million acres of wildflowers and grasslands habitat have been lost since 2009. That's why Air Wick and WWF have teamed up for this three-year reseeding mission to make an impact on these essential flowers that contribute to a healthy ecosystem in the U.S. To date, Air Wick has planted 50 million square feet and looks forward to working towards its goal of one billion square feet reseeded with the help of Americans everywhere by 2024.

"As we embark on our second year of our reseeding efforts in partnership with WWF, our goal continues to work towards the reseeding of one billion square feet but to also encourage the public to rally together and take part in the movement and be part of the change," said Raheel Dhaduk, Vice President Marketing, Air Wick. "Air Wick is committed to conserving wildflowers, which are a critical component to the ecosystem, and we only hope to continue to empower and encourage support to help these natural habitats thrive. Our One Square Foot Super Bloom Park is a visual and physical representation of how a single square foot can make a difference, and we hope to see communities engaging with us across the country to bring more awareness and of course, more wildflowers back to the Northern Great Plains."

To help bring this to life and create a simple chain reaction of change, Air Wick created a One Square Foot Super Bloom Park—a park that is legitimately a single square foot—to show people everywhere how this one small action can cultivate a better future for native wildflowers. The park features a carefully curated and beautiful selection of wildflowers native to the Northern Great Plains, including: the striking purple Prairie Blazing Star, vibrant yellow Stiff Goldenrod, fragrant Butterfly Milkweed, and the gorgeous violet-lavender Prairie Aster. This single square foot will act as the first in the digital Air Wick Super Bloom, all in effort to help inspire the public to get involved in reseeding our Northern Great Plains alongside Air Wick and WWF.

While helping to conserve native wildflowers and grasslands is a massive undertaking, Air Wick believes that with community involvement and the right tools and education, a compilation of small acts can truly make a difference. As a social and community-driven effort to help fight the loss of grassland and wildflower habitats, Air Wick and WWF are encouraging consumers to share their own square of beautiful flowers and wildflower habitats on their social media feeds with the #SquareFootSuperBloom hashtag to partake in an impactful and beautiful, digital Air Wick Super Bloom. For each image shared and tagged by June 1, 2022, with support from Air Wick, WWF will plant a real square foot in the Northern Great Plains to reseed more wildflowers than ever before. The content posted and shared across the digital world will come together and live on Air Wick's Super Bloom Hub, further celebrating and encouraging people to continue to support by contributing their own images by using the #SquareFootSuperBloom hashtag. For those who are interested in planting a square foot in their own community, Air Wick is also continuing to invite people to sign up to receive seeds native to their area—very important to the success of the species—sent directly to their doorstep.

A super bloom is a rare botanical phenomenon in which an unusually high portion of wildflowers whose seeds have laid dormant in soil germinate and blossom at roughly the same time. With the help of communities around the nation, Air Wick is looking to help mimic this natural phenomenon with a concerted effort to help wildflower communities flourish with a record-setting amount of wildflowers.

"As plow-up for agriculture expansion continues to threaten the beautiful and environmentally rich grasslands and wildflower habitats of the Northern Great Plains, it's more important than ever to invest in protecting and restoring this critical ecosystem," said Martha Kauffman, Vice President, World Wildlife Fund's Northern Great Plains Program. "In year two of our collaboration with Air Wick, we'll continue to advance our reseeding goal while also raising awareness about the important role grasslands and wildflower habitats play in supporting people and wildlife."

For those based in the Los Angeles Area, head over to the Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see the Air Wick One Square Foot Super Bloom Park and get involved. The park will also feature a few fun activities, including a larger-than-life selfie station, Square Foot Flower Wall and more, all in the spirit of educating and supporting the cause.

For more information on Air Wick and WWF's reseeding initiative, the One Square Foot Super Bloom or to find which wildflowers are native to your community, visit www.airwick.us/mission.

