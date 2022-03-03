White Party Global Announces British Singer Songwriter, RAYE As Headliner For White Party Palm Springs' Saturday 'Eternal' Themed Event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Party Global (WPG) announced that Platinum-selling, British singer-songwriter, RAYE headline the White Party Palm Spring's 'Eternal' themed main event, taking place on Saturday, April 30 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. White Party Palm Spring runs April 29 to May 1.

Raye Headshot (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited to be performing at White Party this year and I look forward to seeing everyone in the Desert," said RAYE

With a catalog of chart-topping hit singles including 'Secrets,' 'Decline' with Mr. Eazi, 'You Don't Know Me' with Jax Jones, and 'Bed' with David Guetta and Joel Corry, the multi-BRIT Award nominee is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience to the thousands of party revelers in attendance.

"White Party Palm Springs has always been at the forefront of helping popularize some of the biggest names in the music industry, including J. Lo, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande," says White Party Global Executive Producer Chris Diamond. "RAYE, this year's headliner, is a dynamic pop artist and in-demand collaborator, making her a natural choice to perform for thousands of beautiful men at Saturday's "Eternal" themed White Party."

The "Eternal" themed main event will be further elevated by the addition of a new song with the same namesake, written exclusively for White Party Palm Springs 2022 by Karina Kay. Kay, an Israeli-born choreographer turned Circuit Diva, worked with Diamond on the single in memory of the late WPPS founder Jeffery Sanker as a way to help the party "stay on forever." Kay, who also wrote the WPPS theme song "Break the Ice," is known for songs such as "Amy of Love," "Coffee," and "Out Loud."

Host hotel rooms are extremely limited, with less than 40 rooms available and weekend passes are selling fast. Information on weekend pass pricing, the host hotel and additional event details can be found at www.whitepartyglobal.com . (All tickets purchased pre-pandemic will be honored for Palm Springs White Party 2022 and 2023).

Adding to the excitement surrounding the weekend, WPG also announced the addition of Guided Yoga with Francisco Ramos, for attendees looking to relax and refuel during the non-stop marathon weekend of parties. Taking place on Saturday, April 30 at 10AM, the class will be led by licensed Yogi Master, Francisco Ramos, who will guide attendees through an energizing and rejuvenating session of Warrior Yoga

Additional special guests and performers will be announced within the coming weeks. To be kept up to date on the latest announcements and new musical guests, please visit www.whitepartyglobal.com and follow us on social via Instagram and Facebook .

WPG Logo 1 (PRNewsfoto/White Party Global) (PRNewswire)

