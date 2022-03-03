Vox Mobile Now Offers Device as a Service (DaaS) for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Out-of-the-Box Mobile Device Management (MDM) for SMBs Combines Google Pixel Business-Ready Functionality with the Simplified Security of Android Enterprise Essentials

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face a variety of challenges when it comes to managing their mobile workforce—pressures of digital transformation, supporting remote work, security threats, expense management and longer-term strategic vision. Add a labor shortage resulting from the "great resignation" and SMBs can find themselves overwhelmed, many at the stage of pique potential and growth.

To help SMBs with little to no IT resources rise above these common challenges, Vox Mobile announces today its new Device as a Service (DaaS) offering, which provides a flexible, customizable and affordable mobile device management plan to fit any growing organization.

Paired with Google Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Android Enterprise Essentials, Vox Mobile's new service can help SMBs manage the complexities of multiple supplier contracts, confusing agreements, device procurement and deployment, changing technology, 24/7 support, security threats and high-volume employee questions and more.

In short, this out-of-the-box solution provides SMBs with everything they need—and nothing they don't—to ensure they remain focused on bigger picture growth strategies.

Perks of the packages:

Scalability

As a business grows, the number of devices needed to keep the organization running increases, too, often overwhelming internal IT teams that are trying to manage and secure all smartphones and tablets on their own. With DaaS from Vox Mobile, SMBs can easily scale their mobile device management solutions as business grows.





Security

Small and medium-sized businesses are particularly susceptible to security breaches, as many go completely unsecure due to mobile device management plans that are too complex for their needs. Vox Mobile provides simplified, affordable security with Android Enterprise Essentials, keeping sensitive information and data secure with strong Google-built protections. Paired with Google Pixel, which is configurable and comes with additional built-in threat protections, end users can experience greater peace of mind.





Affordability

Google Pixel smartphones provide SMB end users with the premium technology, including all-day batteries, an intuitive display, rapid processing, and a high-quality camera—even while on a budget. This premium-for-less device combined with Android Enterprise Essentials work together with ease to provide critical yet affordable security protection an SMB needs with the intuitive, seamless—and fun—mobile experience that end users desire.

For pricing and to learn more about how Vox Mobile can help your small or medium-sized business achieve a more secure mobile workforce, at one predictable cost, please visit: go.voxmobile.com/services/google-pixel

About Vox Mobile:

Vox Mobile is a global leader in providing complete enterprise Managed Mobility Services (MMS). Vox Mobile helps businesses of all sizes achieve mobility success by providing a single source for a broad mix of highly scalable mobile services. We help companies build mobile strategies, operationalize mobile programs and deliver 24/7 user support—all at one, predictable flat cost. More than 600 companies around the globe use Vox Mobile services to ensure their mobile workforces are connected and productive. Vox Mobile is recognized for its end-user satisfaction and has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction levels in the industry. For more information visit www.voxmobile.com.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC

