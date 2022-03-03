MICAH TAYLOR REEVES NAMED GENERAL COUNSEL OF VELTEX CORPORATION

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltex Corporation ("Veltex") announced today Micah Taylor Reeves of Kralovec, Jambois and Schwartz will join Veltex as general counsel. This appointment comes as Merle L. Royce of Royce Law Offices, has officially tendered his resignation as General Counsel for Veltex due to health-related concerns. Mr. Royce has been an immeasurable asset to Veltex throughout its history. He has contributed greatly throughout Veltex's litigation and its transition into rehabilitative healthcare acquisition. Mr. Royce will be greatly missed and Veltex wishes him a speedy recovery.

Veltex Corporation Announces Micah Taylor Reeves as General Counsel

Mr. Reeves has been assisting Mr. Royce with legal matters related to OTC/SEC Compliance since April of 2021 and has been a vital part of Veltex's continuing growth into substance use disorder ("SUD") treatment services at Veltex's Mount Hope, West Virginia Campus. Mr. Reeves will report to President and CEO Andreas Mauritzson. Mr. Mauritzson indicated "Veltex is thrilled to have Mr. Reeves officially join our team. He has demonstrated his dedication to Veltex Corporation in his diligent efforts, attention to detail, and strong work ethic. We are proud to have him represent us and know he will contribute greatly to Veltex as we progress forward."

A Gothenburg, Nebraska native, Mr. Reeves has been living and working in Chicagoland since 2010 where Veltex's Corporate offices are located. Mr. Reeves works under Allen N. Schwartz at Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz where he concentrates his practice in numerous areas, including but not limited to, medical negligence, nursing home negligence, Medicare lien appeals, contract negotiation/drafting, contract disputes and OTC/SEC compliance. Mr. Reeves obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree, in Music from Doane University and his Juris Doctorate from DePaul University College of Law. At DePaul, Mr. Reeves was the recipient of five (5) CALI awards for achieving the highest grade in a given class in Medical Malpractice Survey, Trial Advocacy I, Legal Analysis Research and Communication III (LARC III), Mediation: Family Law, and Adoption Law.

After passing the Illinois Bar Exam, Mr. Reeves served as the first Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable Clare Elizabeth McWilliams, a Law Division, Jury Section Judge and Supervising Judge of the Asbestos Litigation Docket for the Circuit Court of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois, currently one of the largest all-encompassing court systems in the country. During his Judicial Clerkship, Mr. Reeves managed a unique courtroom portfolio of over 500 active cases, authored countless draft orders on dispositive and post-trial motions, helped create the electronic filing update for the 4th iteration of the Court's Order Governing the extensive Asbestos deferred case registry, and developed Judge McWilliams' standing order, trial schedule, and motion call schedule. Furthermore, Mr. Reeves created numerous professional educational presentations (Power Point and Keynote) to accompany Judges and Lawyers in panel discussions, including but not limited to, the Illinois Judicial Education Conference, The Perrin Asbestos Litigation Conference in Beverly Hills, multiple additional programs covering courtroom ethics and other litigation issues, and the "Your Future, Your Choice" Program ("YFYC"), developed in coordination with The Illinois Judges Association "In Schools Programs" to teach students about positive police interaction and the dangers of irresponsible and inappropriate texting.

At Kralovec, Jambois and Schwartz, Mr. Reeves manages the firm's Medicare Lien Appeals for the nursing home negligence team, where he has achieved over $1.5 Million dollars in lien reductions and resolutions for his clients in less than three years. Mr. Reeves also serves as marketing director for Schwartz Injury Law a division of Kralovec, Jambois and Schwartz where he creates social media content and advertisements for the firm.

"I am extremely passionate about Veltex's mission to develop and acquire entities, which have established or advanced the latest modalities in the areas of health, wellness, and recovery, specifically the treatment of substance use disorder. I proudly accept the Board's unanimous appointment as General Counsel and look forward with great anticipation to helping Veltex Corporation achieve its goals. I thank the board and management for their confidence and look forward to a prosperous future together." Veltex welcomes Mr. Reeves and looks forward to his continued outstanding legal representation.

Veltex Corporation, incorporated in Utah September 17, 1987, is a public holding corporation, which maintains its corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company's common shares trade OTC Markets under the symbol VLXC. Veltex Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation and Veltex Properties, Inc., a Delaware corporation, are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Veltex Corporation.

