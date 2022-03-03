KENNY ROGERS - 'The Love Of God (Deluxe Edition)' To Be Released On CD For The First Time

KENNY ROGERS - 'The Love Of God (Deluxe Edition)' To Be Released On CD For The First Time Includes The Bonus Track "The Gospel Truth" Featuring The Oak Ridge Boys

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the course of his iconic career, Kenny Rogers attracted fans worldwide with an incredible range of music from country to pop and beyond. However, in 2011 Kenny finally turned his attention to releasing his only gospel album, The Love Of God, which will be available in Deluxe Edition form for the first time ever on CD on March 25th via Capitol Records Nashville/UMe. The album is available for pre-order here: https://kennyrogers.lnk.to/LoveOfGodDeluxe

One of the tracks originally recorded for the album was "The Gospel Truth" featuring The Oak Ridge Boys. While the song, written by Rogers and his bandmates Steve Glassmeyer and Warren Hartman, didn't make the final track listing of the original release – it makes its physical debut on The Love Of God (Deluxe Edition). Longtime friends and frequent tour partners, including on the groundbreaking "Full House Tour" in 1979 with Dottie West that sold out arenas, Kenny Rogers and The Oak Ridge Boys had surprisingly never recorded together in the studio until this track was created.

"The Love Of God is the culmination of an idea I had been thinking about for years but never had the opportunity to bring to life," said Rogers back in 2011. "It's been a musical awakening to me. To all of the wonderful musicians, vocalists, and songwriters who lent their amazing talents to this record, I want to thank you for making it so special. It seems I have a personal relationship with every song on it. For example, 'In The Sweet By And By' was my mom's favorite song. When I was a kid, as I was leaving to go to school, I remember hearing her sing along with the radio. Music is by far the best 'memory creator' I know, and that memory is very special to me."

Produced by Warren Hartman and Grammy Award-winner Kyle Lehning, The Love Of God was recorded at The Compound and Sound Emporium in Nashville in 2010. Upon its release in March of 2011, the album reached #2 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and peaked at #7 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Special guest artists collaborating with Rogers on The Love Of God (Deluxe Edition) in addition to The Oak Ridge Boys include Point of Grace, The Whites, and Winfield's Locket. Songs written by Grammy-winning singer/songwriters Kenny Rogers ( "The Gospel Truth" with Warren Hartman and Steve Glassmeyer), Vince Gill ( "The Rock Of Your Love"), Michael McDonald ("Peace") and Michael W. Smith ("Grace") are also featured, along with Rogers' takes on classics such as "I'll Fly Away," "In The Sweet By And By," "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Amazing Grace," and others.

"Kenny applies his soothing vocals to classics including 'Amazing Grace' and 'I'll Fly Away' (featuring The Whites). He nods to country's gospel roots with a blues-tinged version of the Grand Ole Opry's unofficial theme song, 'Will the Circle Be Unbroken,' and offers a soulful take on the Vince Gill-penned 'The Rock Of Your Love,' with a vocal as warming as (Cracker) Barrel's own home-style cooking… Not unlike the subject of its title, the wide-ranging collection The Love of God turns no one away." – Country Weekly (2011 Review)

Promoting the original album release in 2011, Rogers made an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" performing "The Rock Of Your Love," along with "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)" which was a personal request by The Roots.

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years" are just a handful of Kenny Rogers' songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the "Favorite Singer of All Time" in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

The Love Of God (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

Will The Circle Be Unbroken Peace I'll Fly Away (featuring The Whites) The Rock Of Your Love In The Sweet By and By (featuring Winfield's Locket) He Showed Me Love Grace What A Friend We Have In Jesus Circle of Friends (featuring Point of Grace) For the Love Of God The Gospel Truth (featuring The Oak Ridge Boys) Amazing Grace Leaning On The Everlasting Arms

