Diversified Medical Healthcare Acquires Utah Lab, Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Medical Healthcare, a holding company with multiple brands all dedicated to improving patient care, is announcing today its acquisition of Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services (DMLS), formerly Dynasty Diagnostics. DMLS, located in Hurricane, Utah, previously operated as a full-service toxicology lab. With this acquisition, it is expanding to offer a full menu of testing services to its current and future clients.

DMLS's largely expanded services will now include pharmacogenomics, PCR testing, advanced cardiovascular and diabetes testing, cancer screening, women's wellness panels, allergen specific IgE blood testing, toxicology, blood chemistry, and molecular diagnostics among others. Their menu in total now provides over 2,000 various tests for improved patient care.

"When I began Dynasty Diagnostics, now DMLS, I planned on expanding to offer a complete menu of tests," said DMLS founder, Adam Law. "After seeing the Diversified Medical Healthcare business model and all they have accomplished to deliver innovative and reliable healthcare solutions both in the laboratory services industry as well as its other healthcare sectors that it serves, I knew that the acquisition was the right choice to carry out my plans for Dynasty's future. I'm excited for DMLS to serve as a full-service lab for its current and future customers."

Diversified Medical Healthcare, which recently announced a $51,000,000 expansion is also the holding company for advanced medical diagnostics laboratories Premier Medical Laboratory Services, located in Greenville, South Carolina and First Medical Laboratory Services, located in Irving, Texas. Its other brands operate to conduct medical supply and equipment distribution, sterile medical manufacturing, and medical data management software development.

Founder of Dynasty, Adam Law has now joined DMH as the Chief Strategy Officer and is overseeing the strategic operations of all DMH companies including the laboratory that he founded, Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services. He steps into this role with over a decade working for some of the largest medical distribution companies including McKesson, specializing in laboratory equipment and supplies, which led him to his establishment of Dynasty Diagnostics.

"I am more than happy to have Adam join Diversified Medical Healthcare and work alongside him in expanding Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services," said Kevin Murdock, CEO of DMH. "Acquiring this laboratory will help us to seamlessly expand our laboratory services footprint into the western states, which couldn't have been done without the foundation that Adam built."

For more information about Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services or Diversified Medical Healthcare, please visit www.DivMedInc.com or email Adam Law at alaw@divmedinc.com.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED MEDICAL HEALTHCARE: Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), headquartered in Greenville, SC is a holding entity with several portfolio companies providing healthcare solutions for improved patient care nationwide. Offering advanced clinical laboratory services that span throughout the US, their fully accredited laboratories include Premier Medical Laboratory Services, Dynasty Medical Laboratory Services, and First Medical Laboratory Services. DMH also provides medical supply and equipment distribution under Vessel Medical, delivers custom procedure trays for various surgical needs with CPT Medical, and helps to quickly and accurately manage medical data with their medical data software company, OnGen. For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 833.639.0143.

