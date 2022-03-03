DataBank Closes $670M Acquisition of Four CyrusOne Data Centers

DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced today it has closed its acquisition of four existing Houston, TX area data centers from CyrusOne for $670 million. The transaction makes Houston the 28th metro market in DataBank's U.S. portfolio, expanding what is already the largest edge infrastructure footprint in the country.

The four Houston facilities collectively add more than 300,000 square feet of raised-floor data center capacity, and 42.5 megawatts of power, bringing DataBank's total portfolio to more than 65+ facilities and 2.0M square feet of raised-floor data center capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement, DataBank acquired the data center located at 4201 Southwest Freeway formerly known as the CyrusOne Galleria, as well as the Houston West Campus, which is the metro's primary interconnection point with over 30 fiber networks, 3,500 cross connects and public cloud on-ramps from AWS and Google. The campus is located 20 minutes west of Downtown Houston and is home to three data centers formerly known as West I, West II, and West III.

"DataBank has deep roots in Texas, and we are excited to strengthen our partnership in the state even further with this expansion into the Houston market," said Raul K. Martynek , DataBank's CEO. "We look forward to bringing our digital infrastructure to the fourth largest metro in the U.S. This acquisition underscores our commitment to this market and our belief in its continued prosperity."

TD Securities and CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided DataBank with the underwritten debt financing for the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to DataBank in connection with the transaction. For more information, visit www.databank.com .

