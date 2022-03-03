CRAFTSMAN® V-Series™ Wins Three Highly Coveted Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards; Recognized for Best Allen Wrenches, Wrench Set and Screwdriver Set Stanley Black & Decker brands take home five awards across hand tool and power tool categories

TOWSON, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), announced today that is has been awarded three Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards, which represent the year's best-in-class products in various tool categories. CRAFTSMAN, recognized for hand tool innovation, has won the best allen wrenches, wrench set and screwdriver set for 2022.

Popular Mechanics® evaluates hundreds of tools per year and has recognized the following CRAFTSMAN products as the best of 2022 in their respective categories:

Best Allen Wrenches : CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece X-Tract Technology™ Metric T-Handle Set ( : CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece X-Tract Technology™ Metric T-Handle Set ( CMHT26161V

Best Wrench Set: CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ SAE Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set ( CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ SAE Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set ( CMMT87350V

Best Screwdriver Set: CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece Screwdriver Set ( CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece Screwdriver Set ( CMHT65618V

In total, Stanley Black & Decker brands won five Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards across the hand tools and power tools categories.

"We pride ourselves in being the brand homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiast and master mechanics trust when it comes to delivering innovative and best-in-class products," said Heather Kang, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "CRAFTSMAN has a rich history in setting the standard for hand tools, and we are honored to be recognized by Popular Mechanics for our ongoing commitment to developing game-changing products such as our premium V-Series™ line."

All three CRAFTSMAN award-winning products are part of the brand's new premium V-Series™ line, which launched in October of 2021. Designed for professional use in demanding automotive and industrial applications, the V-Series™ portfolio includes hex keys, T-Handles, ratchets, wrenches, socket sets and screwdrivers all backed by the CRAFTSMAN lifetime warranty. To learn more about these award-winning products and all CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

Popular Mechanics is a registered trademark of Hearst Communications, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved this press release.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

