1WorldSync Expands E-Commerce Capabilities with Acquisition of Swogo

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced the acquisition of Swogo, an award-winning e-commerce bundle technology that helps retailers in over 30 countries drive profitable growth. Retailers like Staples, Decathlon, Office Depot, Sephora and others leverage Swogo's technology to display the highest converting bundle offers to consumers shopping on their websites.

"There's a lot to love about Swogo," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, a company backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures. "Firstly, they enable significant upsell and cross-sell revenue to their clients, and we look forward to introducing their capabilities to a wider set of retailers and categories. Secondly, they greatly expand 1WorldSync's footprint in Europe, with offices in the United Kingdom and Portugal. This acquisition is yet another milestone in 1WorldSync's strategy to provide our 14,000-plus customers with best-of-breed technology and support via an end-to-end platform for omnichannel commerce."

Driving profitable growth and building bigger shopping baskets is a priority for all retailers, yet most struggle to effectively bundle products in a way that is compatible, relevant and personalized. Too often they rely on manual suggestions within their legacy systems, or on what their consumers are frequently buying together. Both approaches lead to incompatible and irrelevant matches. By combining an understanding of the retailer's product range alongside consumer behavior, Swogo's technology drives immediate results for its customers, while eliminating manual work for their teams.

"The Swogo team is thrilled to join forces with 1WorldSync," said Anthony Ng Monica, Founder and CEO of Swogo. "Our bundling technology can provide immediate margin and sales growth benefits to their vast, growing network of retail customers."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's omnichannel product content solutions, or about Swogo, please www.1worldsync.com and www.swogo.com.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content that empowers confident commerce and intelligent consumer purchasing decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare, and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit https://www.1worldsync.com.

About Swogo

Swogo is an award-winning provider of bundle product recommendations, enabling more than 100 retail customers in over 30 countries to increase their margin and basket size. Through the Swogo Product Graph technology, Swogo is able to guarantee compatible and relevant bundles at scale - driving immediate value for the world's leading retailers, like Staples, Decathlon, Office Depot and Sephora. For more information, please visit https://www.swogo.com.

