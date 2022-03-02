YouthBuild USA Receives Transformative Investment from MacKenzie Scott, Dan Jewett The donation will help strengthen the nonprofit's role as a support center for local YouthBuild programs around the world

ROXBURY, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouthBuild USA, the global nonprofit that champions opportunity youth to build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood, and leadership, has received a transformative $13 million gift from philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett.

In YouthBuild programs, opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — pursue their education, prepare for future careers, and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods. This investment will allow YouthBuild USA to further support its network, identify additional opportunities for impact, and scale and strengthen its systems and infrastructure for YouthBuild programs around the world.

"Like all of us in the YouthBuild movement, MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett believe in the power of young people to be leaders and agents of change," said John Valverde, president and CEO of YouthBuild USA. "Their incredible gift is a major step forward in strengthening our long-term financial sustainability and role as a world-class support center for local programs and the opportunity youth we stand with. This act of generosity is a commitment to making a difference, fueling our work to create a world where all young people are seen for their potential, and power to transform themselves and their communities. We are so very grateful."

This is the largest individual donation in YouthBuild USA's history and will help the global nonprofit increase the quality, impact, and sustainability of YouthBuild programs. This transformative gift will drive systems change and innovation in education, workforce development, mental health and healing, and leadership training for opportunity youth. Such work includes advancing and evolving innovations to the YouthBuild model; continuing to set and maintain YouthBuild program model design and student performance standards; enhancing technical assistance, coaching, and training to programs; and further developing industry-informed partnerships with global and national employers, postsecondary institutions, and other nonprofit organizations seeking to diversify their teams and workforces.

To date, YouthBuild has partnered with more than 180,000 young people in programs throughout the world. Responding to the urgent need for knowledge, training, and opportunity, YouthBuild primarily serves young people who lack a high school diploma and financial resources.

YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a global network of more than 275 local YouthBuild programs in 18 countries, with 220 programs in 46 U.S. states and territories and 56 programs in 17 other countries.

About YouthBuild

With love and respect, YouthBuild partners with opportunity youth to build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood, and leadership. At more than 275 YouthBuild programs across the United States and around the world, students reclaim their education, gain job skills, and become leaders in their communities. To date, YouthBuild has partnered with more than 180,000 young people to dedicate over 50 million hours of service benefitting urban, rural, and tribal communities. YouthBuild strives to create a world where all young people are seen for their potential, and power to transform themselves and their communities. YouthBuild USA — the support center for the YouthBuild movement — strengthens YouthBuild programs through technical assistance, leadership development, innovative program enhancements, and advocacy. YouthBuild programs located outside of the United States are supported by YouthBuild USA's international division, YouthBuild International.

For more information about the YouthBuild movement, YouthBuild USA, and YouthBuild International, visit YouthBuild.org.

