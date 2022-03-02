STREAM RECYCLING SOLUTIONS EXPANDS NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Recycling Solutions (SRS) has expanded operations with the opening of three new collection and processing facilities. The new facilities located in Miami, FL; Plant City, FL and Hazelwood, MO add close to one-hundred thousand square feet of additional space to Stream's existing portfolio. "Our new facilities in Miami will help us to better serve our customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties." said Fernando Alvarado, Stream's CEO. "Our expansion into the greater St. Louis market is just another step closer to Stream having a national footprint. Our expansion is critical to providing the highest level of service to the national brands we partner with to manage their end-of-life, surplus and obsolete electronics."

National Electronics Recycler Expands Operations.

Electronic scrap is the fasting growing waste stream in the world. A recent report by the United Nations, Global E-Waste Monitor 2020, that approximately 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste were discarded in 2019.

Those interested in working at Stream can contact the companies HR Department via email: HumanResources@StreamRecycling.com

About Stream Recycling Solutions

Stream Recycling Solutions is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has been in operation since 2017. The company specializes in electronics recycling and IT asset disposition. Stream's goal is to promote sustainability through the principles of waste reduction: reduce, reuse & recycle. Stream offers numerous electronics recycling services such as data sanitization/destruction, IT equipment deinstallation, packaging, reverse logistics management, equipment auditing/testing, repair/refurbishment, and compliance solutions. Stream serves a vast array of clients but focuses heavily on industries such as hospitals, school boards, government entities, small to medium businesses and multi-national corporations.

Media Contact: Ashley Andreoli, AshleyA@StreamRecycling.com

