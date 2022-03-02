Knights of Columbus From Around the World Rapidly Respond to Need in Ukraine Supplies already arriving in Ukraine and Poland to assist refugees

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus today announced that Knights and their families, as well as communities around the world, have rapidly responded to a call for contributions to its Ukraine Solidarity Fund, and supplies are already arriving in Ukraine and Poland to assist displaced families and refugees. On Friday, Feb. 25, the Knights committed $1 million for immediate distribution to support Ukrainians impacted by the recent Russian invasion of their country. The organization also launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, pledging to match all funds raised up to an additional $500,000. As of March 2, the Ukraine Solidarity Fund has raised over $747,000, for a total of more than $2.2 million in assistance. One-hundred percent of donations are being used to assist internally displaced persons and refugees from Ukraine.

(PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus) (PRNewswire)

In a video message to the more than 1,800 Knights of Columbus in Ukraine on Feb. 25, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly said, "Some of the proudest moments in the Order's history have come amid the adversity of war. We are called 'Knights' for a reason. There is a reason we count Patriotism among our guiding principles. The hour is upon us."

The relief funding is already being used to provide supplies and assistance to those in need in both Poland and Ukraine. Through extensive local connections with churches and communities, as well as networks of local Knights and volunteers, essential resources and services are reaching families within hours of donations being received.

Funds are being used to provide shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing and religious goods, as well as other humanitarian needs as identified, both directly in Ukraine and through refugee sites in Poland .

Knights in Poland have established tents at the Polish-Ukrainian border to distribute food and water to refugees, continuing the spirit of the Order's "Everybody Welcome, Everything Free" campaign in Europe at the start of the 20th century.

The Knights are working with both the Latin and Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine , with dioceses and councils in Poland , and with international humanitarian aid agencies to address needs quickly and effectively.

Polish Knights have established collection sites in Kraków, Radom and Tomaszów Lubelski, where they are gathering and packaging medical supplies, warm clothing, and necessities.

On Tuesday morning, March 1 , an initial semi-load of provisions, warm clothing, and medical supplies arrived in Lviv, Ukraine , where it was met and unloaded by Ukrainian Knights.

Anticipating a request from the Polish Bishops' Conference, Knights in Poland have created a database of parishioner homes and parish centers that will host refugees.

Polish Knights and their families have already received and housed wives and children sent by some Ukrainian Knights across the border.

Local leaders of the Knights of Columbus in Ukraine , including the state deputy, state secretary and a district deputy, have been appointed part of an "Anti-Crisis Committee," established by the Archdiocese of Lviv to coordinate and distribute humanitarian aid.

Based on the Knights' success in collecting and delivering relief supplies into Ukraine , a number of organizations and companies in Poland have asked to partner with the Knights of Columbus going forward.

For additional information about the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund and how to donate, please click here: kofc.org/secure/en/donate/ukraine.html

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Conn., founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The Knights of Columbus also offers extensive life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $116 billion of life insurance policies in force and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022. In addition, the Knights provides investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds nearly $30 billion in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Order remains committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knights of Columbus