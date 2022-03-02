InventHelp Inventor Develops Stabilizer for Ladders (CSK-144)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to stabilize a ladder especially when working at higher levels," said an inventor, from Simpsonville, S.C., "so I invented the STABILIZER BAR. My design helps to prevent ladders from tipping in a forward or backward direction as well as side-to-side or lateral rollover."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a ladder. In doing so, it prevents tipping and lateral rollover. As a result, it enhances safety and stability and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for contractors, maintenance workers, households, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

