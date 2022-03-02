Hodlnaut Announces Official Sponsorship of Bitcoin 2022

Hodlnaut is now a sponsor of Bitcoin 2022 and will be present at the hotly-anticipated event in April this year.

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based crypto interest-earning platform Hodlnaut has just announced that it is officially a sponsor of Bitcoin 2022 and will be present at the event. The event serves to be Hodlnaut's first foray into overseas blockchain events where the firm aims to connect with similar crypto enthusiasts and contribute to the community.

"We are excited to be a sponsor of Bitcoin 2022 and share more on our business and how it adds value to like-minded crypto users globally. As big believers of digital currency, we believe this is a pivotal event in bringing the crypto community together and creating a more inclusive digital financial ecosystem," said Juntao, CEO and Co-founder of Hodlnaut.

Bitcoin 2022 is said to be the biggest Bitcoin-focused conference of the year and will be taking place from 6 to 9 April at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The event was originally held in Los Angeles and has since moved to Miami after the city's mayor reportedly vowed to make it the world's cryptocurrency capital.

The 4-day event is categorized into 3 parts - Industry Day, Main Conference, and a Sound Money Fest music festival to conclude the entire event. Event-goers can also expect to meet notable speakers such as Twitter co-founder and Block, Inc. (previously known as Square, Inc.) CEO Jack Dorsey as well as CEO of Blockstream, Adam Back.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based crypto lending platform that allows users to earn interest of up to 12.73% on six supported crypto assets. Founded by Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee in April 2019, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years.

Hodlnaut is currently undergoing its license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). It aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the cryptocurrency lending and borrowing space. The company is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

For more information please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

Contact:

Sten Ivan

Head of Growth at Hodlnaut

sten@hodlnaut.com

