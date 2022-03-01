Salix and Colon Cancer Coalition Join Forces for 'Faces of Blue' Story Series to Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Screenings

MINNEAPOLIS and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, are joining for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Faces of Blue campaign will highlight the personal stories of patients and survivors touched by colorectal cancer to encourage preventive colorectal cancer screening.

In May 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force lowered the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 from 50 for those of average risk, matching the American Cancer Society's guideline recommendation that was released in 2018. Approximately 45 million Americans are now eligible for a potentially life-saving colorectal cancer screening, and this new guidance emphasizes the need for awareness programs to educate patients about risk factors and the importance of on-time screening for early detection.

"Personal stories resonate and can help influence behavior," notes Chris Evans, president, Colon Cancer Coalition. "Over the last decade the Colon Cancer Coalition has shared stories to encourage screening for colorectal cancer. Now that the recommended screening age has been lowered to age 45, there is a new group of people who need to hear this life-saving message."

"Salix and the Colon Cancer Coalition are teaming up to help reduce the impact of colorectal cancer on the at-risk population by encouraging preventative screening that can lead to early detection," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix. "We're honored to support the Faces of Blue story series, and we are launching new resources and social media partnerships to encourage and empower patients to take preventive action for their health by scheduling a colonoscopy."

Salix is also launching a new educational website during the month of March and partnering with social influencers to educate people about the risks of colorectal cancer and stress the importance of early, life-saving screenings.

The 2022 #FacesOfBlue story series will be published regularly throughout Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and semi-monthly throughout the rest of the year. These stories are posted to the Colon Cancer Coalition's website and will then be shared by both the Coalition and Salix on social media accounts.

To learn more about colorectal cancer and the importance of screening, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition

The Colon Cancer Coalition is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis, Minn., dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness for colon cancer. The organization's signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® events are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. Since 2004, millions of dollars have been granted by the Colon Cancer Coalition to local programs that promote early prevention, screening and patient support services for this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of the everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

About Faces of Blue

The Faces of Blue Series, in its 11th year, features the personal stories of patients, survivors and others touched by colorectal cancer. The Colon Cancer Coalition features a special place on its website dedicated to this shared colorectal cancer experience. By publishing these accounts of courage, endurance, strength and even humor, the Colon Cancer Coalition hopes to share a common experience and provide encouragement for all affected by this disease. To read these stories of colorectal cancer resilience and perseverance, visit ColonCancerCoalition.org/FacesOfBlue.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Colon Cancer Coalition Media Contact: Bausch Health Media Contact: Erin Peterson Lainie Keller erin@coloncancercoalition.org Lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (651) 247-4023 (908) 927-1198

