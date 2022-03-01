Community Care Alliance and Collaborative Health Systems Partner to Improve Medicare Healthcare Delivery in Rural Colorado New joint venture partnership to improve quality outcomes and lower healthcare costs for Medicare beneficiaries in rural Colorado communities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. and TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Care Alliance (CCA), an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) that serves rural Colorado, announced today it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a population health management services organization, to expand value-based care in Colorado.

Through the agreement, a new joint venture will be created called Collaborative Choice Healthcare, which will include rural health practices, critical access hospitals, and rural health systems throughout typically underserved Western Colorado and Moab, UT communities. The joint venture will work to improve quality outcomes and lower healthcare costs for Medicare beneficiaries living in rural Colorado communities by sharing health IT infrastructure, building population health management programs, and other care optimization strategies. Collaborative Choice Healthcare will operate in Colorado.

Rural ACO Providers Collaborating in Value-Based Care

CCA – an ACO focused on primary care, specialty care, and critical access hospitals – was formed in 2015 by the Western Healthcare Alliance (WHA), a network of 31 rural hospitals and healthcare organizations in Western Colorado and Moab, UT that aid their members with collaborative solutions and resources focused on rural healthcare.

"We are pleased to be partnering with CHS, which shares our commitment to ensuring healthcare remains local and affordable, while rewarding providers that collaborate and improve health outcomes for our rural communities," said Angelina Salazar, CEO of Western Healthcare Alliance.

Through the new joint venture, CHS will provide CCA with actionable data and analytics, strategic growth planning, care coordination, and market leadership to expand and strengthen local healthcare services. Together, the organizations will operate Medicare ACOs and Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs), as well as enter value-based care contracts with Medicare Advantage organizations.

"This partnership with CHS is in line with our goal of helping our provider partners thrive in value-based care arrangements that reward them for improving quality of care and health outcomes for our rural residents," said Dave Ressler, CCA's Board Chair and CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital. "We undertook an in-depth evaluation process and believe CHS is the right organization to bring success by maintaining healthy populations throughout rural Colorado with better care at lower costs."

For nearly a decade, Collaborative Health Systems has helped healthcare providers navigate and succeed in value-based models such as the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), the Next Generation ACO Model, Direct Contracting, and Medicare Advantage (MA). Since 2012, the company has established over $475 million in total net savings to the Medicare Program through CHS Partner ACO collaboration. In addition, for the most recent 2020 MSSP and NextGen Performance Year, Collaborative Health Systems-supported ACOs achieved a Medicare fee-for-service quality score of 97%, and its providers received $29 million in shared savings.

"At Collaborative Health Systems, we are dedicated to improving quality outcomes and delivering cost savings with our provider partners," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to working with CCA to improve quality, lower costs, and help Colorado physicians thrive in value-based care."

To learn more about CCA, visit https://www.wha1.org/community-care-alliance/. To learn more about Collaborative Health Systems, visit https://www.collaborativehealthsystems.com/.

About Community Care Alliance (CCA)

Community Care Alliance (CCA) was established in 2015 by members of Western Healthcare Alliance (WHA) to provide a population health infrastructure for rural hospital and provider communities to learn and succeed in the new healthcare environment. Meeting members wherever they are on the value-based care delivery spectrum, the CCA offers services and educational resources that allow rural members to create medical homes by implementing care coordination and chronic care management strategies to effectively manage their patients. For more information, visit https://www.wha1.org/community-care-alliance/.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages three Direct Contracting entities, seven MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

