Tintri VMstore T7000 Series Wins Gold as the Disk and Disk Subsystems Product of the Year by TechTarget's Storage Magazine and SearchStorage <span class="legendSpanClass">NVMe-Based Array System Recognized for Ease of Use, Innovation and Value, Serving Newer Dense Workloads and Traditional Enterprise Applications</span>

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, announced that its VMstore™ T7000 NVME-based systems have been named Product of the Year in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category and won Gold in TechTarget's 20th annual Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year awards.

The Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year Awards recognizes the best in enterprise data storage hardware, software and services, and awards gold, silver and bronze to the year's most deserving products. Entries are determined by their innovation, performance, ease of integration into existing environments, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

Judged by the editors of TechTarget's Storage magazine and Storage websites, and featured in The best enterprise storage arrays of 2021, Tintri's VMstore T7000 Series was recognized as a Gold winner for its ease of use and comprehensive tool set.

Highlighted for its tight integration with VMware, one judge said the real innovation and value comes from Tintri's management autonomy. "That [makes it] an industry leader and highly innovative for a storage system," the judge said. Another judge described the VMstore T7000 as a peek into the future of IT administration, saying, "Its unique use of integrated intelligence and automated workflows sets it apart from its competitors. At the same time, the performance and feature set are compelling enough for any enterprise to adopt."

The VMstore T7000 Series is the industry's first AI-driven NVMe storage system to autonomously optimize performance and balance workloads across a scale-out infrastructure. Its purpose-built file system is unlike any other, providing integration, visibility, analytics, and data protection at the managed object level such as VMs and databases, eliminating manually managed storage constructs such as LUNs or volumes. This enables VMstore to leverage machine learning and ensure the service needs of each individual workload.

"Most storage solutions today still focus on addressing general data management needs, leading to a plethora of legacy driven storage-centric management and monitoring systems, but leaving out the most important factor – the application," said Graham Breeze, vice president of Products, Tintri. "Being named the Disk and Disk Subsystems Product of the Year underscores the VMstore T7000 line's self-driving system innovation, pinpointing problems instantly across server and desktop virtualized environments and freeing IT experts to re-focus on strategic activities."

The Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year awards winners are featured in the February issue of Storage magazine and online here: The best enterprise storage systems and products of 2021. A full list of winners in the Disk and Disk Subsystems category can be found online here: The best enterprise storage arrays of 2021.

Tintri VMstore T7000 NVMe Platform data sheet

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

