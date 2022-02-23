Rebalance Announces Appointment of Finance Innovator Kristi Craig, CFA to the Firm's Investment Committee

BETHESDA, Md. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebalance, an award-winning wealth management firm that offers world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice to individual investors and small businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned financial leader Kristi Craig, CFA, to the Firm's Investment Committee.

Craig joins three of the most respected experts in the finance world on the Investment Committee: Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds. With this appointment, Craig will provide strategic guidance, assist with the evolution of the Firm's investment portfolios and help Rebalance strike the balance between risk and reward for its clients.

"Kristi Craig brings a unique and fresh perspective to the Rebalance Investment Committee," said Professor Malkiel. "She has experience working in an endowment, for the government, and with small businesses. As such, she can look at situations from multiple viewpoints and provide a fresh perspective that will benefit not only the Rebalance Investment Committee, but every single one of our Firm's clients."

Earlier this month, Craig joined the National Geographic Society as its first-ever Chief Investment Officer, overseeing a $1.4 billion endowment. Previously, she spent eight years as the Director for Private Investments at the Georgetown University Investment Office, and also led business development for the Small Business Investor Alliance, an organization of lower middle-market private equity funds and investors.

"Rebalance's approach, combined with the Firm's passion for investing literacy, is in direct alignment with my own passion for leveling the playing field and democratizing investment management," said Craig. "Rebalance has built an incredibly sophisticated yet accessible investment management solution—led by an investment committee made up of legends and luminaries in the field—and I am glad to be a part of it."

A resident of Chevy Chase, Md., Craig is a CFA charterholder and holds a B.A. in economics from Georgetown University.

For more information about Rebalance, visit https://www.rebalance360.com .

About Rebalance

Rebalance is an award-winning investment firm that provides its clients with access to a fundamentally different and better set of investment options. For individual consumers, Rebalance360 combines world-class investing, financial planning, and personalized advice into a powerful and transformative approach to wealth management. Small business clients trust the firm's Better K offering to help them reduce their 401(k) fees by up to 50%, improve employee participation, and "bring alive" employer-based retirement savings plans.

The Rebalance Investment Committee is anchored by three of the most respected experts in the finance world: Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, the world-renowned Senior Economist at Princeton University and author of "A Random Walk Down Wall Street"; Dr. Charley Ellis, the former longtime chairman of the Yale University Endowment; and Jay Vivian, the former Managing Director of IBM's $100+ billion in retirement investment funds for more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

Rebalance is headquartered in Bethesda, Md. and Palo Alto, Calif., and currently manages more than 600 clients with more than $1 billion in financial assets under management. In 2018, Rebalance was honored by Schwab's Pacesetter IMPACT Award™ for Innovation and Growth.

