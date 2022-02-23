Levo Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Senior Hires

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levo Mobility LLC (Levo), a joint venture of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (Nuvve), affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP (Stonepeak), and Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) (Evolve) that provides Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions enabling fleets to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly, today announced that it has added Maggie Clancy, Chief Commercial Officer, and Walter Watson, Chief Operating Officer, to its senior leadership team.

Both individuals join Levo from National Express LLC, a premier North American firm that operates more than 26,000 vehicles to support paratransit, fixed route, shuttle, and school bus passenger needs. Currently, National Express is the second largest school bus transportation provider in North America, with more than 22,500 school buses serving more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces. These key hires will guide the joint venture's strategic direction and go-to-market efforts as it continues to pursue fleet electrification opportunities across the US.

Maggie Clancy , Chief Commercial Officer: Maggie will lead all aspects of the joint venture's customer acquisition efforts, driving relationships with school districts and other key decision makers related to fleet electrification. Before Levo, Maggie spent 23 years in executive leadership focusing on marketing, brand, and strategy. She previously oversaw the commercial EV strategy for National Express, the second largest private owner of school buses in North America . Prior to National Express, Maggie was the SVP of Global Marketing Operations for Publicis Group, at Leo Burnett and Starcom. Maggie holds a BA from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Loyola University–Chicago.





Walter Watson , Chief Operating Officer: Walter will oversee all operations for Levo, ensuring a smooth and effective process for customers to expedite fleet electrification and support decarbonization initiatives. Walter has spent 15 years in senior and executive positions in finance, maintenance, operations, commercial, and procurement at both a FTSE 250 and a Fortune 200 company. He previously served as Vice President of Procurement for National Express, overseeing all spend and planning in North America . Prior to National Express, Walter spent nearly a decade with a Class I railroad where he oversaw a Mexico start-up, was responsible for the commercial management of a 100k+ unit intermodal fleet business unit, and held senior leadership roles in operations around the country. Walter holds a BS in Finance from the University of Nebraska and is enrolled for an MBA at Kellogg School of Management ( Northwestern University ). He is Lean-TPMS certified through Toyota and the University of Kentucky .

"We are thrilled to welcome Maggie and Walter to Levo – their collective experience and relationships bring valuable skillsets to Levo in its mission of electrifying transportation and leveraging vehicle-to-grid solutions," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. "The team at Levo will provide turnkey solutions that include full financing support for fleets transitioning to electric vehicles and build on Nuvve's existing intelligent energy platform that currently serves more than 80 customers across 11 countries, including 13 U.S. states."

"As a parent, transportation professional, and someone that cares deeply about our environment, I believe transitioning fleets to electric is perhaps one of the most important and most achievable opportunities to reduce our global carbon emissions for future generations," said Clancy. "I am thrilled to be part of the Levo team and look forward to partnering with local leaders who desire safer and cleaner transportation for their communities."

"Through Levo and our partnership with Nuvve, Stonepeak is pleased to advance the electrification of transportation, which offers a meaningful immediate opportunity to combat climate change given transportation emissions represent close to 30% of total U.S. greenhouse emissions today," said Stonepeak Managing Director, Trent Kososki. "Maggie and Walter bring critical relevant experience to their roles at Levo, which should offer peace-of-mind to customers as they switch to zero-emission, electric vehicles."

These hires follow the recent announcements of partnerships between Levo and several organizations similarly focused on electrification and net zero goals including:

About Levo

Levo Mobility LLC (Levo) is a joint venture formed by Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), Stonepeak Partners, and Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SMNP) that provides Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions enabling fleets to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) quickly with no upfront costs and full financing options. For a flat fee, Levo provides turnkey support including site planning, construction services, deployment of vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-enabled EVs and associated charging infrastructure, as well as maintenance and V2G energy management services to seamlessly transition a customer's fleet to electric while lowering its total cost of EV operation. Levo combines Nuvve's proprietary V2G technology, EV OEM partnerships, and expertise in transportation electrification with substantial capital and additional resources from Stonepeak and Evolve to bridge the gap between the need to electrify transportation and the large upfront investment needed to do so. Levo's mission is to be the all-in-one partner for fleet electrification while intelligently integrating EVs into the grid and increasing the penetration of clean energy sources. For more information visit www.levomobility.com.

