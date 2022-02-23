Kearney names five new specialist partners

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm Kearney is pleased to announce that five consultants have been promoted to the specialist partner role. Specialist partners bring leading-edge capabilities to Kearney clients through their unparalleled subject matter expertise and skills.

"We at Kearney are excited by the initial successes we've enjoyed with the introduction of the specialist consulting role and by this expansion of our specialist partner ranks into new practices and geographies," says partner Suketu Gandhi, chair of the firm's Specialist Partner Selection Committee. "These business-critical specialists are helping us to deliver value to our clients across a range of offerings, from our deep heritage in operations to emerging capabilities like AI and other advances that are powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

The new specialist partners are:

Alanna Klassen Jamjoum ( New York ), Specialist Partner and Head of Kearney Alliance Ecosystem; Mergers, Acquisitions & Ventures ), Specialist Partner and Head of Kearney Alliance Ecosystem; Mergers, Acquisitions & Ventures

Carlos Oliver Mosquera ( Singapore ), Communications, Media & Technology and Head of Kearney's Technology Center of Excellence

Nigel Pekenc ( London ), Strategic Operations

Ingo Schroeter ( Munich ), Strategic Operations

Susheel Sethumadhavan ( Dubai ), Kearney Analytics ), Kearney Analytics

Kearney has specialist partners across the Strategic Operations practice, the Communications, Media & Technology practice, the Digital practice, the Global Business Policy Council, Kearney's Proposition and Customer Experience Labs, Kearney Analytics, and Helios. Kearney continues to actively hire specialist consultants.

"Our specialist consultant program is growing quickly and helping us serve our clients even better," Gandhi notes. "These new specialist partners will help us further deliver against our goal of bringing leading edge, emerging capabilities to the market."

