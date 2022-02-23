InventHelp Inventors Develop Hauling Device for Lawn & Garden Materials (FED-2330)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to move yard debris, mulch and other materials over grass, dirt, gravel and other ground surfaces while completing lawn and garden projects," said one of two inventors, from Sequim, Wash., "so we invented the POOL-IT. Our design eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional wheelbarrow."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to transport yard materials over various surfaces. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to pushing a wheelbarrow. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the risk of tips and spills. The invention features a durable, bendable, collapsible and ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, farmers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

