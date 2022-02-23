IABC NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators' Nashville chapter (IABC Nashville) announced its 2022 board of directors.

IABC Nashville 2022 Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

The new board consists of experienced communications professionals in the region from various industries and specialties, including public relations, marketing, internal communications, graphic design, corporate communications, instructional design, and more.

2022 IABC Nashville Board of Directors

President: Kristin Appelman , Concept Technology, Inc.

President-Elect and Vice President of Social Media & PR: Michael Payne , Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Past-President: Kerry Burke , Cigna

Secretary: Natalie Simpson , Lovell Communications

Vice President of Finance : Tom Kenley , Rogers Group

Vice President of Membership : Katie Adkisson Byrd , APR, REED Public Relations

Vice President of Professional Development: Tayhlor Blackwell, REED Public Relations

Vice President of Communications: Anna Strong , Carr, Riggs & Ingram

Vice President of Awards: Hunter Collins , Cumberland Creative

Vice President at Large: Genma Holmes, Holmes Pest Control, GSH Consulting, LLC

Vice President at Large: Birdie Loeffler , ProAssurance

Vice President at Large: Mollye Dietrich , HCA Healthcare

The goal of the 2022 board of directors will be to help its members and other communications professionals in the region to enhance their career goals through professional development workshops, networking events, accreditation, and work recognition through its annual Music City Gold Pen Awards.

"The Music City Gold Awards is undoubtedly a staple of our chapter's programs but for me, it's the professional development workshops, the networking events, the offline coffees and the relationships built throughout the year that really reveal what IABC is truly all about. We bring people together, we share our latest discoveries through thought leadership, we develop them professionally and personally–and it takes incredibly strong leadership and talent to see it all through. That's why I'm already proud of this year's board of directors. This is a truly dynamic team with unmatched passion and perseverance. Together, we'll work hard to bring value, knowledge, and connections to the communications professionals of Middle Tennessee," says Kristin Appelman, 2022 IABC Nashville chapter President.

To learn more about IABC Nashville and its upcoming programs, visit Nashville.IABC.com or on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to learn more.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. In 2017, they received the Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IABC Nashville